India vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: What is Take The Knee Movement?

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Ahead of the clash with Pakistan in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Indian cricketers took the knee to extend support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Two cricketers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took the knee inside the playing area while others took it outside the boundary rope.

PHOTO: The Team India players took the knee to show their support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement ahead of the first ball of their match versus Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/oTOpbsQiin — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 25, 2021

The decision was communicated to the Indian Cricket Team by the management. Indian cricket team paid their tribute by taking a knee while the Pakistani cricket team kept their hands on heart to support the movement against racism and discrimination. Additionally, England and West Indies also took the knee before the match.

Taking the Knee Movement

Taking a knee is a symbolic gesture against racism where an individual kneels upon one knee as against standing in attention. The gesture is a form of protest against racial discrimination.

Since the murder of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in the United States, the practice of taking the knee has become extensive among football players.

However, the gesture came into existence after American footballer Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the US national anthem ahead of a National Football League game on 1 September 2016. Colin Kaepernick protested against the lack of attention given to the issues of racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.

Initially, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned the players from taking the knee citing Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. However, the IOC later lifted the ban and the Great Britain women’s football team took the knee before every game.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter: It prohibits any kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda.

Criticism of taking the Knee Movement

The movement has been opposed by many politicians across the world as they believe it to be a political statement. Others believe that taking the knee supports the 'Black Lives Matter' organization, rather than the movement.

The aforementioned gesture by the Indian cricket team was heavily criticized. People across the world have stated that they have mocked the dissenters as they have never been vocal on the issues in India. They stood in solidarity with the movement as it was distant and safe.

Black Live Matter Movement The movement began in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted of the shooting of African American teenager Trayvon Martin and by 2015, the movement was cited as the civil rights movement.

