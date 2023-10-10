Analysis

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Comparison: Check ODI and World Cup Stats

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Record: There’s no bigger rivalry in cricket than India vs Pakistan, and the competitiveness often carries over to players on an individual level as well. From Sachin Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar to Gautab Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi, the rivalries are endless.

Today, in every India-Pakistan cricket game, fans look forward to the clash of the two best batsmen of the era, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. There are many similarities between the two: both are top-order batsmen, both have captained the national teams, and both excel in chasing.

While Virat Kohli has many impressive records to his name and is on his way to reaching the Cricket Hall of Fame soon, Babar Azam is comparatively younger and slowly rising among the ranks as the best current batsman.

India and Pakistan are set to collide once again in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 14. Fans are over the top about the game, and on that note, we bring you the following player comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Check here to learn all about Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam record and stats in the World Cup, ODI, T20I and Test cricket.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam in ODI World Cup

The 2023 ICC World Cup began on October 5 in India and marks the fourth appearance of Virat Kohli and the second of Babar Azam. Compared to Kohli, Pakistan’s Babar Azam has scored at a better rate and average. However, Virat Kohli is a more experienced player of the two and was part of the India squad that won the 2011 World Cup and reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 editions.

ODI World Cup Record

Virat Kohli

Babar Azam

Innings

27

9

Not Outs

4

1

Aggregate

1115

479

Highest Score

107

101*

Average

48.48

59.88

50s

7

3

100s

2

1

Ducks

0

0

Scoring Rate

85.51

86.00

Opened Batting

0

0

Catches

16

5

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam in Overall One Day Matches

Virat Kohli is a master of the One-Day International cricket format and even though he has played double the games as Babar Azam, he has the better average and strike rate. Kohli is only second to Sachin Tendulkar in the number of centuries scored and will soon pass that record as well. However, Babar Azam has all the potential to overtake Kohli as well considering the 6 year gap between the two’s ages.

ODI FORMAT

Virat Kohli

Babar Azam

Match

282

109

Inning

270

106

Not Out

41

12

Runs

13168

5414

Highest Score

183

158

Average

57.50

57.59

Balls Faced

14066

6087

Strike Rate

93.61

88.94

100s

47

19

50s

67

28

Fours

1232

488

Sixes

142

56

Catch

147

46

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: T20I Record

T20I FORMAT

Virat Kohli

Babaz Azam

Match

115

104

Inning

107

98

Not Out

31

14

Runs

4008

3485

Highest Score

122*

122

Average

52.73

41.48

Balls Faced

2905

2714

Strike Rate

137.96

128.4

100s

1

3

50s

37

30

Fours

356

371

Sixes

117

53

Catch

50

42

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Test Cricket Record

TEST CRICKET

Virat Kohli

Babar Azam

Match

111

49

Inning

187

88

Not Out

11

9

Runs

8676

3772

Highest Score

254*

196

Average

49.29

47.74

Balls Faced

15708

6836

Strike Rate

55.23

55.17

100s

29

9

50s

29

26

Fours

966

440

Sixes

24

23

Catch

110

36

Who is the best Virat Kohli or Babar Azam Record & Stats

Judging by the official records, it can be unanimously agreed that Virat Kohli is better than Babar Azam in almost all aspects of cricket. However, age is on the side of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is six years younger than Kohli and still reaching his peak. It remains to be seen how the two fare in the future.
