Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Comparison: Check ODI and World Cup Stats

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Record: There’s no bigger rivalry in cricket than India vs Pakistan, and the competitiveness often carries over to players on an individual level as well. From Sachin Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar to Gautab Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi, the rivalries are endless.

Today, in every India-Pakistan cricket game, fans look forward to the clash of the two best batsmen of the era, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. There are many similarities between the two: both are top-order batsmen, both have captained the national teams, and both excel in chasing.

While Virat Kohli has many impressive records to his name and is on his way to reaching the Cricket Hall of Fame soon, Babar Azam is comparatively younger and slowly rising among the ranks as the best current batsman.

India and Pakistan are set to collide once again in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 14. Fans are over the top about the game, and on that note, we bring you the following player comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam .

Check here to learn all about Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam record and stats in the World Cup, ODI, T20I and Test cricket.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam in ODI World Cup

The 2023 ICC World Cup began on October 5 in India and marks the fourth appearance of Virat Kohli and the second of Babar Azam. Compared to Kohli, Pakistan’s Babar Azam has scored at a better rate and average. However, Virat Kohli is a more experienced player of the two and was part of the India squad that won the 2011 World Cup and reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 editions.

ODI World Cup Record Virat Kohli Babar Azam Innings 27 9 Not Outs 4 1 Aggregate 1115 479 Highest Score 107 101* Average 48.48 59.88 50s 7 3 100s 2 1 Ducks 0 0 Scoring Rate 85.51 86.00 Opened Batting 0 0 Catches 16 5

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam in Overall One Day Matches

Virat Kohli is a master of the One-Day International cricket format and even though he has played double the games as Babar Azam, he has the better average and strike rate. Kohli is only second to Sachin Tendulkar in the number of centuries scored and will soon pass that record as well. However, Babar Azam has all the potential to overtake Kohli as well considering the 6 year gap between the two’s ages.

ODI FORMAT Virat Kohli Babar Azam Match 282 109 Inning 270 106 Not Out 41 12 Runs 13168 5414 Highest Score 183 158 Average 57.50 57.59 Balls Faced 14066 6087 Strike Rate 93.61 88.94 100s 47 19 50s 67 28 Fours 1232 488 Sixes 142 56 Catch 147 46

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: T20I Record

T20I FORMAT Virat Kohli Babaz Azam Match 115 104 Inning 107 98 Not Out 31 14 Runs 4008 3485 Highest Score 122* 122 Average 52.73 41.48 Balls Faced 2905 2714 Strike Rate 137.96 128.4 100s 1 3 50s 37 30 Fours 356 371 Sixes 117 53 Catch 50 42

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Test Cricket Record

TEST CRICKET Virat Kohli Babar Azam Match 111 49 Inning 187 88 Not Out 11 9 Runs 8676 3772 Highest Score 254* 196 Average 49.29 47.74 Balls Faced 15708 6836 Strike Rate 55.23 55.17 100s 29 9 50s 29 26 Fours 966 440 Sixes 24 23 Catch 110 36

Who is the best Virat Kohli or Babar Azam Record & Stats

Judging by the official records, it can be unanimously agreed that Virat Kohli is better than Babar Azam in almost all aspects of cricket. However, age is on the side of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is six years younger than Kohli and still reaching his peak. It remains to be seen how the two fare in the future.