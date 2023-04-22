Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: CSK vs SRH, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th edition of the popular cricket championship, the Indian Premier League, is going on and is turning out to be one of the most entertaining IPL seasons ever. So far, we’ve seen huge run-totals chased down easily, low scores defended readily, five consecutive sixes smashed in an over, and not even half the games have taken place.

Yesterday’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was also on similar lines. CSK and SRh went head-to-head in the much-anticipated Match 29 of the 2023 IPL on April 21. CSK and SRH played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, delivering a somewhat uneventful but exciting game for the fans. Although both sides gave their best efforts, CSK beat SRH by 7 wickets.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? CSK vs SRH Result

Chennai Super Kings won the toss, and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bowl first.

CSK restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a moderate 134-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

CSK got off to a good start and maintained a steady run rate throughout.

Although SRH bowlers found some success in the middle overs, it was too late. CSK coasted to an easy 7-wicket win in 18.4 overs.

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 29, CSK vs SRH?

CSK's Ravindra Jadeja took the most wickets in yesterday's IPL match. Jadeja recorded an impressive 3-wicket haul in 4 overs and conceded only 22 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the CSK vs SRH Match?

CSK’s Devon Conway scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The Australian batter recorded an important 77-run knock off 57 deliveries and remained not out.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

SRH’s Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma along with CSK’s Devon Conway hit the most sixes (1 each) in yesterday’s IPL clash between CSK and SRH.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 29 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s thrilling clash between CSK and SRH went to Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), who took three crucial wickets and conceded only 19 runs in four overs. Other awards are as follows:

Electric Striker Of The Match: Harry Brook (SRH)

Catch Of The Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Rahul Tripathi (SRH) - 76 metres

On-The-Go 4s: Devon Conway (CSK) - 12 Fours

Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Devon Conway (CSK)

Gamechanger Of The Match: Devon Conway (CSK)

