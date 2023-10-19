Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and Bangladesh? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup India vs Bangladesh: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off in action-packed fashion after New Zealand took their 2019 final loss revenge against England in the inaugural game of the tournament on 5 October.

Since then, numerous records have been broken, and almost impossible cricket feats have been accomplished. Every game turns out to be more exciting than the previous one, and the last match was no different.

India and Bangladesh clashed in match 17 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both teams played well, with Bangladesh getting off to an impressive start courtesy of the 90+ run opening partnership between Liton

Das and Tanzid Hussain. However, the spin attack of India turned the tide, and Bangladesh were reduced to 140/4 by the 28th over. The middle order of Bangladesh managed to help the team put up a defendable total of 256/8 on the scoreboard after 50 overs.

The Indian team began with an explosive partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Sharma fell short of his fifty by 2 runs, but Gill managed to score his maiden World Cup fifty. However, Virat Kohli was the MVP of the match. The “chase master” Virat Kohli scored his 78th International and 48th ODI century while finishing the game off for India.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs Bangladesh match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ind vs Ban Result

India won yesterday's World Cup Match with Bangladesh by 3 wickets.

Final Score:

Bangladesh: 256/8 (50 Overs)

India: 261/3 (41.3 Overs)

SCORECARD

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 5, India vs Bangladesh?

India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj took the most wickets (2 each) in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 17 between India and Bangladesh.

Mehidy Hasan of Bangladesh also took 2 wickets.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs Bangladesh Match Number 17?

India’s Virat Kohli played a brilliant second innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s world cup match. Kohli hit an unbeaten century (103 off 97 balls) to finish the match for India. Kohli scored his 48th ODI and 78th International hundred.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's World Cup match?

Virat Kohli hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with Bangladesh. Kohli blasted 4 sixes and 6 fours in his innings of 103 runs.

Who was the Player of the Match for India vs Bangladesh?

The player of the match for India vs Bangladesh match was Virat Kohli for his masterful innings of 103 of 97 deliveries. Kohli played an impactful role in India’s chase and led the team to its fourth consecutive win in the 2023 World Cup.