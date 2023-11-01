Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between New Zealand and South Africa? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup New Zealand vs South Africa: The quadrennial ODI World Cup returned for its 13th edition this year and has delivered many exhilarating games so far. Multiple records have been broken and created. The latest match was between New Zealand and South Africa. It was a crucial match for both teams and other participants as well. The result was shocking and will likely shake up the points table.

South Africa thrashed New Zealand and won the match by 190 runs to claim the number 1 spot on the points table. This win has opened up various permutations through which even England has a nearly impossible chance of qualifying for the playoffs. However, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Netherlands all stayed alive in the World Cup. It’s not too late for Bangladesh and England either, but their chances of reaching the semi-finals are near zero.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl first. South Africa registered a huge run total of 357/4 in 50 overs. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussed both scored centuries in the match. After a hopeful middle stretch, thanks to Glenn Phillips, the New Zealand team quickly collapsed under the skilful bowling of the South African bowlers. The NZ team was all out at 167.

You can check the highlights, records list, and post-match awards. and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup New Zealand vs South Africa match here.

Also Read:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? NZ vs SA Result

South Africa won yesterday's World Cup Match with New Zealand by 190 runs.

Final Score:

South Africa: 357/4 (50 Overs)

New Zealand: 167/10 (35.3 Overs)

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 32, New Zealand vs South Africa?

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 32 between New Zealand and South Africa. Maharaj registered a four-wicket haul.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the New Zealand vs South Africa Match Number 32?

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen played a phenomenal first innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Dussen hit 133 of 118 balls that helped South Africa put up a big run total on the scoreboard.

Who hit the most sixes in the Yesterday's match?

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match. Dussen blasted 5 sixes and 9 fours in his innings of 133 runs.

Who was the Player of the Match for New Zealand vs South Africa?

The player of the match for New Zealand vs South Africa match was Rassie van der Dussen (SA) for his crucial batting innings and second century of the World Cup. Dussen scored 133 runs off 118 balls.