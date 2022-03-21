World Water Day 2022: 25 Inspirational Quotes and Slogans to Save Water

World Water Day 2022:

"When the well is dry, we know the worth of water". - Benjamin Franklin

Water is an essential component of life. We all need water to survive. There is no life on earth without water. Therefore, water is essential for health. Our body uses water in all the cells, organs, and tissues to help regulate the temperature of the body. It also helps to maintain other functions of the body.

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 to spread awareness about the importance of water and ways to conserve it.

This year, focus on groundwater, which is an invisible resource with an impact visible everywhere. Take a look at this year's theme, some inspirational quotes, and slogans to save water.

World Water Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Water Day 2022 is "Groundwater: Making Invisible Visible ".

The theme focuses on groundwater and aims to shine a light on this unseen resource, increase knowledge exchange, collaborate, and raise awareness about the importance of groundwater conservation.

READ| World Water Day 2022: Check Date, Theme, History, and Significance, Here

What are the benefits of drinking water?

It is said that drinking enough water every day is important for health. It prevents dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, result in mood changes, constipation, and kidney stones.

Water helps the body to maintain the temperature of the body, lubricate and cushion joints, protect the spinal cord and other sensitive tissues, and also helps in getting rid of waste via urination, perspiration, bowel movements, etc.

World Water Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes and Messages

1. "Thousands Have Lived Without Love, Not One Without Water." Save Water. - W.H.Auden

2. “A drop of water, if it could write out its own history, would explain the universe to us.” – Lucy Larcom

3. “Water is life’s matter and matrix, mother and medium. There is no life without water.” Conserve water. - Albert Szent-Gyorgyi

4. "Water is the driving force of all nature." Preserve water. - Leonardo da Vinci

5. "The earth, the air, the land, and the water are not an inheritance from our forefathers but on loan from our children. So we have to handover to them at least as it was handed over to us.” – Gandhi

6. "A river is more than an amenity, it is a treasure.” – Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes

7. "Water is Life and Clean Water is Means Health." – Audrey Hepburn

8. “Caring for water is caring for us all.” – The Dharma Trails

9. “In rivers, the water that you touch is the last of what has passed and the first of that which comes; so with present time.”- Leonardo da Vinci

10. Water is life and conservation is the future. Let’s save lives through water conservation!

11. “All the water that will ever be is, right now.” – National Geographic

12. Nothing is softer or more flexible than water, yet nothing can resist it. – Lao Tzu

13. "No Water. No Life. No Blue. No Green." - Sylvia Earle

14. “If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water.” - Loren Eiseley

15. “We forget that the water cycle and the life cycle are one.” - Jacques Yves Cousteau

16. “A river seems a magic thing. A magic, moving, living part of the very earth itself.” - Laura Gilpin

17. "Water is life, and clean water means health." - Audrey Hepburn

18. "A drop of water, if it could write out its history, would explain the universe to us." - Lucy Larcom

19. "Water is the mother of the vine, the nurse and fountain of fecundity, the adorner, and refresher of the world." – Charles Mackay

20. Water taught lessons that the rest of the world could not. Save Water.

21. Water is a gift from the creator, Protect it! Respect it!

22. There is a number of ways to save water. And, they all start with you.

23. Water is Priceless Gift of Nature, so Save it for Future.

24. "Always be like water Float in the times of pain or dance like waves along with the wind which touches it “Love, like a river, will cut a new path whenever it meets an obstacle.” – Crystal Middlemas

25. “Water is the soul of the Earth.” – W. H. Auden

READ More| World Water Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Slogans, WhatsApp & Facebook status, and Poems

World Water Day 2022: Slogans

1. Preserve water, preserve life

2. Save Water, Water is life.

3. Water is life, treat it right!

4. The less you use, the more you save.

5. No water, no life.

6. Save water. Save Earth.

7. Water is essential. Treasure it.

8. Save blue. Live green.

9. Conserve water, conserve life.

10. Save water, and it will save you.

11. Save water today, secure your tomorrow.

12. Save our water bodies. Save our planet.

13. Save water. Make it a habit.

14. The world is counting on you. Preserve water.

15. Save water. The whole world depends on you.

16. Save water, before it’s too late.

17. If you save water, water will save you.

18. Gloomy or gay, save water every day.

19. Waste water today, live in a desert tomorrow!

20. A Gallon saved is a millions earned.

21. Save water every day and keep disaster away.

22. Conserve water. The future is in your hands

23. Clean water. Healthy living.

24. Protect our water.

25. Water is Life. Let’s save the water together.

READ| Important Days and Dates in March 2022