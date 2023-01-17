AIAPGET Counselling 2022: AACCC To End PG AYUSH Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Today

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022: As per the schedule, the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling 2022 round 1 registration today - January 17. Candidates can complete the AIAPGET PG counselling registration 2022 process till 3 pm today. They can register for AIAPGET PG (MD/MS) counselling at aaccc.gov.in.

However, the payment facility for AIAPGET PG counselling 2022 for round 1 will be available till 6 pm. Whereas, the AACCC PG counselling 2022 choice filling window will remain open till 11:55 pm and the choice locking can be done between 3 and 11:55 pm. If a candidate fails to lock the choices within the specified time, then the choices submitted and saved by them will be locked automatically

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1

Events Dates Last date for AIAPGET PG Counselling registration January 17, 2023 AIAPGET PG seat allotment process January 18 to 19, 2023 AIAPGET Round 1 seat allotment result January 20, 2023

How To Register for AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022?

The AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration for admission to the MD and MS postgraduate programmes started on January 5, 2023. Candidates must make sure that all the information filled out during the online AIAPGET counselling registration is correct. Go through the steps to know how to register for AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the AIAPGET 2022 registration link.

3rd Step - Enter all the asked details and pay the PG counselling fee.

4th Step - Now, fill in the choice of course and colleges in order of priority.

5th Ste- Lastly, lock the choices and submit the form.

List of Documents Required for AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling

While registering, candidates must ensure to have all the specified documents required during AIAPGET PG counselling. They will also have to carry the same documents when going for verification. Check the list below -

AIAPGET Result

AIAPGET admit card

Provisional Allotment Letter issued by AACCC, M/o Ayush

Class 10 and 12 certificate/marksheet

Marksheets of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS 1st, 2 nd and 3rd professional examinations or 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th professional examinations (as applicable).

BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS degree certificate or provisional degree certificate.

Twelve months compulsory rotating Internship completion certificate/certificate from the Head of the Institution or College that the candidate completed the Internship on or before December 31, 2022.

Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by NCISM/ NCH/ CCIM/ CCH/State Ayurveda /Siddha /Unani /Homoeopathy Board.

