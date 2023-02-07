    AIBE XVII 2023: Revised Answer Key To Release Soon, Check Expected AIBE 17 Result Date Here

    AIBE XVII 2023: BCI is expected to release the revise answer key of AIBE (17) XVII soon. As per officials, this time a total of 1,71,402 candidates appeared for AIBE XVII exams. Check expected result date here 

    Updated: Feb 7, 2023 19:16 IST
    AIBE XVII 2023: Revised Answer Key To Release Soon

    AIBE XVII 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the revised answer key of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII. Earlier, BCI released an answer key for AIBE 17 on the day of the examination, however, it was incorrect and mismatched. However, no official date has been announced regarding the release of AIBE XVII answer key and result. 

    Apart from this, many candidates also reported issues regarding biometric attendance and OMR sheet details via email and call on helpdesk. The exam authority has assured candidates to not worry about these formalities as these will be rectified before the announcement of AIBE 17 results. 

    AIBE XVII 2023 Dates

    Events 

    Dates 

    AIBE XVII Revised Answer Key 

    To be notified soon

    AIBE XVII Result 

    After February 20, 2023

    AIBE XVII 2023 Exam Statistics 

    Earlier, the Bar Council of India (BCI) released a notification sharing highlights of the AIBE XVII exam day. As per the press release, 1,73,586 Advocates, had registered for the All India Bar Exam XVII, while 1,71,402 candidates appeared for the examination. Thus 98.7% successfully appeared in this examination. 

    This is double to the count of Advocates/ candidates who had appeared for the last AIBE. A total of 9,254- Invigilators, 261 Assistant Centre Superintendents, 261 Centre In-Charge, 1846, Exam Co-ordinators, 53 District Managers, 10 Divisional Heads, 5 Agency Heads, 183 vehicles, and 130 route managers and a total of 12,447 plus other man power was deployed for the exam.

    AIBE XVII Press Release  

    AIBE XVII 2023 Result 

    As per the recent updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will declare the AIBE XVII 17 results after February 20, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their AIBE 17 exam 2023 result on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. The council informed that the AIBE 17 results will be released for candidates who missed the biometric attendance but completed their verification in the exam hall.  

