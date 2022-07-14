AIFSET 2022: All India Forensic Science Entrance Test to be held on 24th July, Apply at aifset.com

AIFSET 2022 on 24th July 2022: If you are someone who want to build their career in the field of Forensic Science; AIFSET 2022 is a great opportunity for you. As per the latest update, the All India Forensic Science Entrance Test (AIFSET-2022) - a national level entrance examination, is scheduled to be held on 24th July 2022. Candidates interested in appearing for the examination can register themselves online by logging onto the exam’s official portal - aifset.com. The last date to register and apply for AIFSET 2022 is 23rd July 2022. To help candidates reach the online application form of AIFSET 2022, a direct link to the same has also been placed below:
Register for AIFSET 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)
AIFSET 2022 Important Dates
With just few weeks left for the AIFSET 2022, candidates who are interested in complete the application and registration process and advised to do so at the earliest. The exam authority started the online application process for AIFSET 2022 from 1st February 2022 with the last date for submitting applications being 23rd July 2022. The AIFSET 2022 exam will be held on 24th July in online mode following which the results will be announced on 26th July 2022. Based on the result announced, the counselling and seat allotment process will be streamlined.
AIFSET 2022 Exam Pattern
As reported earlier, the AIFSET 2022 exam will be held online mode and can be attempted by the candidate using their mobile, laptop or desktop. The exam format has been defined based on objective questions wherein, candidates will need to answer 100 MCQ - Multiple Choice Questions in 60 minutes. In terms of marking scheme, candidates will be awarded +1 Mark for each correct answer while no negative marking policy would be applicable. To ensure no irregularities take place during the exam, the screens of the test-takers will be recorded during the exam duration and experts will also monitor candidate’s activitities through cameras,sounds & browser activities.
Participating Institutes of Universities
AIFSET 2022 is being as a national-level screening test to facilitate admission to BSc and MSc in Forensic Science courses offered by several leading institutes and universities. Candidates who qualify the AIFSET 2022 will be eligible to take admission to UG and PG Courses in Forensic Sciences at the below-given participating institutes:
- Vivekanand Global University, Rajasthan
- Invertis University, Uttar Pradesh
- Bahra University, Himachal Pradesh
- Rayat-Bahra University, Chandigarh
- APG Shimla University, Himachal Pradesh
- GH Raisoni University, Madhya Pradesh
- Mody University, Rajasthan
- Renaissance University, Madhya Pradesh
- Eklavya University
- Sanskriti University, Uttar Pradesh
- Apex University, Rajasthan
- Medicaps University, Madhya Pradesh
- Aditya Degree College, Andhra Pradesh
- Sage University Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
- Sage University Indore, Madhya Pradesh
- Om Sterling Global University, Haryana
- Dev Bhoomi University, Uttarakhand
- Centurion University, Andhra Pradesh
- Centurion University, Odissa
- ITM University, Madhya Pradesh
- Mangalayatan University, Aligarh
- Usha Martin, Ranchi
- Himalaya University, Arunachal
- Geeta University, Haryana
- Venkateshwara Open University ,Arunachal Pradesh
- Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Moradabad
- Assam Down Town University, Assam
- Parul University, Gujarat
- Mangalayatan, Jabalpur
- Sikkim Professional University, Sikkim
- H. Raisoni University, Amravati, Maharashtra
- RR Institutions, Bangalore, Karnataka
- Sanskriti University, Uttar Pradesh
- Dolphin PG College, Punjab
- Annai Fathima College of Arts and Science, Tamilnadu
All other details with respect to fees etc are available on AIFSET website, the statement added.
Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Result Declared for 50% AQI Seats, Check NEET Results for MD, MS, PG Diploma at natboard.edu.in