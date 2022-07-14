AIFSET 2022: All India Forensic Science Entrance Test to be held on 24th July, Apply at aifset.com

AIFSET 2022 on 24th July 2022: If you are someone who want to build their career in the field of Forensic Science; AIFSET 2022 is a great opportunity for you. As per the latest update, the All India Forensic Science Entrance Test (AIFSET-2022) - a national level entrance examination, is scheduled to be held on 24th July 2022. Candidates interested in appearing for the examination can register themselves online by logging onto the exam’s official portal - aifset.com. The last date to register and apply for AIFSET 2022 is 23rd July 2022. To help candidates reach the online application form of AIFSET 2022, a direct link to the same has also been placed below:

Register for AIFSET 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AIFSET 2022 Important Dates

With just few weeks left for the AIFSET 2022, candidates who are interested in complete the application and registration process and advised to do so at the earliest. The exam authority started the online application process for AIFSET 2022 from 1st February 2022 with the last date for submitting applications being 23rd July 2022. The AIFSET 2022 exam will be held on 24th July in online mode following which the results will be announced on 26th July 2022. Based on the result announced, the counselling and seat allotment process will be streamlined.

AIFSET 2022 Exam Pattern

As reported earlier, the AIFSET 2022 exam will be held online mode and can be attempted by the candidate using their mobile, laptop or desktop. The exam format has been defined based on objective questions wherein, candidates will need to answer 100 MCQ - Multiple Choice Questions in 60 minutes. In terms of marking scheme, candidates will be awarded +1 Mark for each correct answer while no negative marking policy would be applicable. To ensure no irregularities take place during the exam, the screens of the test-takers will be recorded during the exam duration and experts will also monitor candidate’s activitities through cameras,sounds & browser activities.

Participating Institutes of Universities

AIFSET 2022 is being as a national-level screening test to facilitate admission to BSc and MSc in Forensic Science courses offered by several leading institutes and universities. Candidates who qualify the AIFSET 2022 will be eligible to take admission to UG and PG Courses in Forensic Sciences at the below-given participating institutes:

Vivekanand Global University, Rajasthan

Invertis University, Uttar Pradesh

Bahra University, Himachal Pradesh

Rayat-Bahra University, Chandigarh

APG Shimla University, Himachal Pradesh

GH Raisoni University, Madhya Pradesh

Mody University, Rajasthan

Renaissance University, Madhya Pradesh

Eklavya University

Sanskriti University, Uttar Pradesh

Apex University, Rajasthan

Medicaps University, Madhya Pradesh

Aditya Degree College, Andhra Pradesh

Sage University Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Sage University Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Om Sterling Global University, Haryana

Dev Bhoomi University, Uttarakhand

Centurion University, Andhra Pradesh

Centurion University, Odissa

ITM University, Madhya Pradesh

Mangalayatan University, Aligarh

Usha Martin, Ranchi

Himalaya University, Arunachal

Geeta University, Haryana

Venkateshwara Open University ,Arunachal Pradesh

Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Moradabad

Assam Down Town University, Assam

Parul University, Gujarat

Mangalayatan, Jabalpur

Sikkim Professional University, Sikkim

H. Raisoni University, Amravati, Maharashtra

RR Institutions, Bangalore, Karnataka

Sanskriti University, Uttar Pradesh

Dolphin PG College, Punjab

Annai Fathima College of Arts and Science, Tamilnadu

All other details with respect to fees etc are available on AIFSET website, the statement added.

