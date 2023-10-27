Allahabad University PhD Admission 2023 Begins Via CRET; Check Eligibility, Application Fee

Allahabad University PhD Admissions 2023: Allahabad University is inviting applications for the Ph.D. programme. Candidates who wish to take admission can apply on the official website: www.allduniv.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to register is November 15, 2023. The authorities may not provide any extensions.

The Allahabad University PhD Admissions are being held via the Combined Research Entrance Test, CRET. There are a total of 1148 seats available. Out of them, 733 belong to the university department and centres while 415 are for constituent colleges.

AU PhD Admission 2023 Schedule

Check out the important dates below:

Events Dates Last date to apply November 15, 2023 Last date to deposit the fee and form submission- November 16, 2023.

Who Can Apply for Allahabad University PhD Admissions 2023?

Candidates can check out the eligibility requirements below:

A candidate should have qualified for their post-graduation or Masters with at least 55 percent for the general category.

Candidates belonging to EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwD categories need 50 percent in post-graduation to apply.

Allahabad University PhD Application Fee

Check out the registration fee below:

Category Application Fee Unreserved, OBC, EWS 1800 SC, ST, PwD 900

How to Apply for Allahabad University PhD Admissions 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admission tab and click on the CRET PhD Admission link

Step 3: Now, click on the registration link

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

