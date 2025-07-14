Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Web Options Entry Starts; Check Important Dates Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: AP EAMCET 2025 Web Option Entry began on July 13, 2025 and will stay till July 18, 2025. Candidates who have registered, paid fees, and completed document verification can fill their choices on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET using their AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth prior to the deadline.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 14, 2025, 15:24 IST
AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Web Options Entry starts
AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Web Options Entry starts
Register for Result Updates

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) Web Option Entry from July 13, 2025. Students will need to visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

The last date to apply online is July 18, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered themselves, paid the required fee, and completed document verification can fill their choices on the official website. The details required to log in to the portal are AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth. 

AP EAMCET 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to AP EAMCET Exam 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET)

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Conducting body 

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

Web entry option dates 

July 13 - 18, 2025

Correction window dates 

July 19, 2025

Seat allotment date 

July 22, 2025

Streams 

Engineering

Agriculture

Medical

Log in credentials 

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth

Also Check: Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates seeking admission via AP EAMCET Web Option Entry can check the important dates as mentioned below:

Date(s)

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Events 

July 7 - 16, 2025

Counselling registration and fee payment dates

July 7 - 17, 2025

Online Document Verification dates 

July 13 - 18, 2025

Web Options Choice Filling window dates 

July 19, 2025

Editing Options

July 22, 2025

Phase 1 Seat Allotment

Also Read: TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 LIVE

How to Fill AP EAMCET Web Options 2025?

Candidates opting for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Web Entry option can follow the mentioned steps to apply online: 

  1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘Forms’ section, click on the “Web Option” link 
  3. In the log in window, enter your AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth
  4. Press on ‘Sumbit’
  5. Visit your dashboard
  6. Click on ‘Manual Options Entry’
  7. Arrange your preferred colleges and courses in ascending order
  8. Click on ‘Submit’
  9. Download the application form for future use

Related Stories

Candidates must carefully fill their choices in order to maximise their chances of securing a seat through the counselling. They are advised to select as many colleges as possible and arrange them by priority depending on their scores. Students can also edit their submitted choices until the deadline is reached. Choices can be edited until the deadline. Once frozen, no changes are allowed. If choices are only saved, the last saved version will be used for allotment.

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News