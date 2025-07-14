AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Web Options Entry Starts; Check Important Dates Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) Web Option Entry from July 13, 2025. Students will need to visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

The last date to apply online is July 18, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered themselves, paid the required fee, and completed document verification can fill their choices on the official website. The details required to log in to the portal are AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

AP EAMCET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to AP EAMCET Exam 2025 here: