AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Web Options Entry Starts; Check Important Dates Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) Web Option Entry from July 13, 2025. Students will need to visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
The last date to apply online is July 18, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered themselves, paid the required fee, and completed document verification can fill their choices on the official website. The details required to log in to the portal are AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.
AP EAMCET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to AP EAMCET Exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET)
|
Board name
|
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|
Conducting body
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
|
Web entry option dates
|
July 13 - 18, 2025
|
Correction window dates
|
July 19, 2025
|
Seat allotment date
|
July 22, 2025
|
Streams
|
Engineering
Agriculture
Medical
|
Log in credentials
|
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number
Date of Birth
Also Check: Kerala SAY Exam Result 2025
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Candidates seeking admission via AP EAMCET Web Option Entry can check the important dates as mentioned below:
|
Date(s)
|
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Events
|
July 7 - 16, 2025
|
Counselling registration and fee payment dates
|
July 7 - 17, 2025
|
Online Document Verification dates
|
July 13 - 18, 2025
|
Web Options Choice Filling window dates
|
July 19, 2025
|
Editing Options
|
July 22, 2025
|
Phase 1 Seat Allotment
Also Read: TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 LIVE
How to Fill AP EAMCET Web Options 2025?
Candidates opting for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Web Entry option can follow the mentioned steps to apply online:
- Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
- On the homepage, under the ‘Forms’ section, click on the “Web Option” link
- In the log in window, enter your AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth
- Press on ‘Sumbit’
- Visit your dashboard
- Click on ‘Manual Options Entry’
- Arrange your preferred colleges and courses in ascending order
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Download the application form for future use
Related Stories
Candidates must carefully fill their choices in order to maximise their chances of securing a seat through the counselling. They are advised to select as many colleges as possible and arrange them by priority depending on their scores. Students can also edit their submitted choices until the deadline is reached. Choices can be edited until the deadline. Once frozen, no changes are allowed. If choices are only saved, the last saved version will be used for allotment.
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation