AP EAPCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result For Pharmacy Stream Announced, Check by Using Hall Ticket Number

AP EAPCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) have announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and pharmacy common entrance test (AP EAPCET) seat allotment result for the pharmacy stream. Candidates who registered for counselling phase can check their AP EAPCET seat allotment result online at official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

They have to use their hall ticket number and date of birth to check their AP EAMCET allotment result. Those who have been allotted a seat in this round can appear for self reporting and reporting at college till November 16, 2023 for admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses at various institutes across the state.

How to check AP EAPCET Seat Allotment Result 2023?



The allotment result can be checked online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download AP EAMCET counselling allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP EAPCET seat allotment result link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: AP EAMCET seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the seat allotment result

Step 7: Download and keep a hard copy of it for future references

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment To B Pharmacy and Pharm-D

The institutions have allotted seats to the selected candidates for B Pharmacy and Pharm-D (Doctor of Pharmacy) programmes. They must report to the institutes with their personal and qualification credentials, after which they must pay the entrance fee to secure their seat. Once the final fee is paid, the candidate will be considered as enrolled in that particular institute. Those who fail to present the relevant documentation will be denied admission to the institute.

