AP Govt Announces October 24 a General Holiday, Schools and Colleges Closed for Vijaya Dasami

AP Holidays List 2023: The Andhra Pradesh government has declared October 24 as a general holiday for Vijaya Dasami. Schools and colleges are already closed for the Dasara holidays. Know when will the educational institutes resume? 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 20, 2023 12:34 IST
AP Holidays List 2023: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that now October 24 will be a general holiday. In the earlier Government Order, October 24 was declared an optional holiday in AP. The decision was taken on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami (Tidhi Dwayam), as it on October 24, 2023. As per media reports, the Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has issued G.O. Rt. No. 2047 on Wednesday notifying the partial modification to the earlier G.O. Rt. No. 2692.

AP Dasara Holidays 2023 

The Andhra Pradesh government has stated that Dasara holidays for all educational institutions have already begun from October 14, 2023. The schools and colleges will remain closed till October 24, 2023. The classes will resume on October 25, 2023 marking the end of the holidays. 

Also, the second Formative Assessment (FA-2) exams were scheduled to begin on October 3, 2023. The School Education Department has said that the common question papers will be dispatched to Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and school principals on the day of the exam.  

Is Tomorrow a Holiday In AP For Colleges? 

As per the AP holidays list, the colleges will be closed tomorrow for Dusshera. However, if there is some exam scheduled tomorrow, then the students might have to go to their respective collges in AP. According to the holiday list, the AP colleges will remain closed on October 23 and 24 (Monday and Tuesday). 

Telangana Colleges To Closed Till October 25

TSBIE has directed all the principals to close junior colleges from October 19 to 25, 2023 (including both days). It is expected that the colleges will remain closed for the Dusshera celebration. As per the official notice, all the District Intermediate Education Officers are requested to give wide publicity in their jurisdiction to see that all the Junior College Management should adhere to the same schedule.  

