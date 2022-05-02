Assam PAT 2022: Registration commence at dte.assam.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Assam PAT 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam has released the Assam PAT 2022 application forms on the official website of DTE. Students interested in applying for Assam PAT 2022 can visit the official website of DTE Assam to complete the Registration and application process

According to the schedule released on the official website, the last date for students to complete the Assam PAT 2022 exam registration and application is June 10, 2022. Students when completing the Assam PAT 2022 exam applications must make sure that they upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the application list and submit the application fee through the link provided.

Assam PAT 2022 Registrations and Application form is available on the official website - dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates can also check on the link provided below to complete the Assam PAT 2022 Registration and Application process.

How to fill Assam PAT 2022 Applications?

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test application forms are available on the official website. To complete the applications students are required to visit the official website and click on the registration and application link provided on the official website. After completing the registrations, students will be able to complete the application form and submit the application fee.

Students can refer to the link provided below to complete the Assam PAT 2022 registration and application process.

Candidates applying for Assam PAT 2022 must note that the application fee has to be submitted in the online mode only. Students applying can submit the Assam PAT 2022 Applications via Credit/ Debit Card or via the online payment gateway provided in the applications.

Assam PAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. The exams will be conducted in the offline mode for the students. The date for issuing the Assam PAT 2022 Admit Card will also be announced by DTE Assam.

Assam PAT 2022 Eligibility

Assam PAT 2022 is conducted for the admissions to the Polytechnic courses offered by the various colleges in the state. Candidates appearing for the Assam PAT 2022 exams must make sure that they fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Candidates appearing for Assam PAT exams must have qualified class 12 exams in the first attempt with a minimum of 40% marks aggregate in Mathematics and Science and a minimum aggregate in two subjects for SC/ST students which is 35% and 33 percent respectively.

