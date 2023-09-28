Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav: Union Education Minister to Inaugurate Two-Day Language Summit

Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav: The Ministry of Education is set to inaugurate the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav and a two-day summit named "Technology & Bharatiya Bhasha Summit." The opening ceremony will be honoured by the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar International Centre on September 30 and October 1, 2023. “The summit aims to facilitate a seamless transition from the current education ecosystem to one rooted in Bharatiya Languages, in line with the NEP-2020 vision,”

AICTE Chairman T G Sitharam stated, "The integration of technology in Bharatiya Languages is a significant step toward modernizing education. This summit will set an example of our commitment to preserving and promoting our rich linguistic heritage while embracing the opportunities that technology provides."

Theme of Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav

The summit will have sessions centred on three themes: technology for Bharatiya languages, technology in Bharatiya languages, and technology through Bharatiya languages. These themes will underscore the incorporation of technology in advancing Indian languages, encompassing its role in education, training, examinations, and the translation of educational materials.

During the summit, key discussions will be held on agendas such as "Leverage Technology for Bharatiya Languages", "Operating Systems and Software Localization", "Search Engine Localization"

Participation in Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav

The summit will witness the participation of academia, students, research scholars, edutech and infotech industry professionals, technical experts, media representatives, and freelancers. The summit will be jointly organized by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and their constituent institutions, such as the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), University Grants Commission (UGC), National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Centre for Vocational & Technical Education (NCVTE), National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE), Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (BBS), and others.

