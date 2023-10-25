Bhopal Schools Closed Today, Holiday Announced For Valmiki Jayanti, Check Details Here

School Holiday in Bhopal: Schools in Bhopal will remain closed today, October 25, 2023 due to the local holiday announced. As per local reports, schools will also remain closed on October 28, 2023 on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. The holiday has been announced for all government and private schools in Bhopal along with private colleges. Students and parents are advised to note the holiday declared and also contact the respective school authorities for further information regarding the holidays announced.

According to reports, all the government schools in Bhopal will remain closed today, the day after Dussehra due to the announced local holiday. Most of the private schools will also remain closed on the occasion. School authorities have informed the students and parents regarding the same as per reports.

According to reports, MP Board schools and schools affiliated with the CBSE board in the state will remain closed. Education officer Anjani Kumar Tripathi made the announcement regarding the holiday for schools due to the local holiday announced. Regular classes will begin from Thursday, the announcement further mentions.

Schools were closed on the occassion of Dusserah on October 24, 2023.

Valmiki Jayanti Holiday Announced

Schools in Bhopal will remain closed on October 28, 2023 on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. The holiday is celebrated in honour of the birth of ancient poet Valmiki. The holiday has been announced for both government and private schools in the capital city. It must however be noted that the holiday is not observed across the country.

Also Read: School Holidays in October 2023: Know When Schools Will Be Closed, Check Upcoming Events List Here