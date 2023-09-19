Bihar Board 12th Exam 2024: BSEB Inter Registration Card Correction Window Closes Tomorrow

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Exams 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the correction window for the BSEB class 12th registration cards issued to students appearing for the matriculation annual exams 2024 tomorrow: September 20, 2023. Students who are yet to make the corrections can edit the registration form through the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notification, candidates can edit the necessary details such as spelling error in the name of the candidate or in their parent’s name, date of birth, gender, subject, religion, nationality, etc.

Check the Official Tweet Here

What can be edited in the BSEB class 12th registration card 2024?

Candidates can edit the below-given details in their BSEB class 12th registration card 2024.

Spelling mistake in the name of the candidate Gender Date of birth Subject Religion Marital status Nationality Photograph

How to edit the BSEB class 12th registration card 2024 online?

Candidates who want to make the modifications in their class 12th registration card for the year 2024 can follow the steps that are given below:

Step 1: Visit the official portal - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the candidate registration card correction link available

Step 3: Login using the details in the login window

Step 4: Make the click on submit button

Step 5: Download it for future use

