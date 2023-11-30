Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live: Check CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, BSEB, HSBC Class 10th, 12th Time Tables Latest Updates

HIGHLIGHTS Board Exam Date Sheets 2024 to be Released Soon Board exams likely to be held between February- April Board Date Sheet 2024 Latest Updates will be provided here

Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and other state boards are likely to release date sheets for class 10, 12 examinations soon. Once released, students going to appear in the upcoming exams will be able to download the exam timetable on the official websites of respective boards.

As per the announced schedule, CBSE Board Exams 2024 will be held between February 15 and April 10, 2024, and JAC Board Exams 2024 will be conducted between February 6 and 26, 2024. Lastly, TN 10th public exams 2024 will be conducted between March 26 and April 8 whereas, the 12th public exams will be held from March 1 and 22, 2024.

Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: Check Official Websites Here

Check out the state-wise official websites below:

Board Name Official Websites CBSE Board cbse.gov.in ICSE Board cisce.org UP Board upmsp.edu.in JAC Board jac.jharkhand.gov.in TN Board dge.tn.gov.in



