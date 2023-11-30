Live

Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live: Check CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, BSEB, HSBC Class 10th, 12th Time Tables Latest Updates

Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: The date sheets for various boards- UP, MP, JAC, TN, ICSE, etc are likely to be released anytime soon. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams must keep checking this page for the latest updates on the exam timetable. 

HIGHLIGHTS

Board Exam Date Sheets 2024 to be Released SoonBoard exams likely to be held between February- AprilBoard Date Sheet 2024 Latest Updates will be provided here

Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and other state boards are likely to release date sheets for class 10, 12 examinations soon. Once released, students going to appear in the upcoming exams will be able to download the exam timetable on the official websites of respective boards. 

As per the announced schedule, CBSE Board Exams 2024 will be held between February 15 and April 10, 2024, and JAC Board Exams 2024 will be conducted between February 6 and 26, 2024. Lastly, TN 10th public exams 2024 will be conducted between March 26 and April 8 whereas, the 12th public exams will be held from March 1 and 22, 2024.

Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: Check Official Websites Here

Check out the state-wise official websites below:

Board Name

Official Websites

CBSE Board

cbse.gov.in

ICSE Board

cisce.org

UP Board

upmsp.edu.in

JAC Board

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

TN Board

dge.tn.gov.in

Check Latest Updates on Board Date Sheet 2024 Here!
LIVE UPDATES

  • 30 Nov, 2023 05:00 PM IST

    Is 95 percent good in class 10?

    Yes, 95 is a pretty good score in class 10.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 04:50 PM IST

    Is 2024 cbse date sheet released?

    NO, CBSE date sheet 2024 has not been released yet.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 04:30 PM IST

    Where to Check CBSE Date Sheet 2024?

    Approximately 35 lakh students are expected to appear in class 10, 12 board exams. They can download the CBSE date sheet 2024 at cbse.gov.in. 

  • 30 Nov, 2023 04:10 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Class 12 PDF Download

    CBSE Board is likely to release class 12 date sheet PDF anytime soon on the official website: cbse.gov.in.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 03:50 PM IST

    Kerala HS Exams 2024 Second Terminal Timetable OUT!

    CLICK HERE

  • 30 Nov, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    JKBOSE Class 10 Registration Begins

    Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has started the registration process for Class 10 board exams 2024.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 03:20 PM IST

    How Many Students Will be Appearing for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024?

    This year, over 35 lakh students are expected to take the CBSE board exams 2024. The authorities will be releasing the timetable soon. Students must start preparing for the exams seriously. 

  • 30 Nov, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024?

    Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the timetable:

    Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 10/12 datesheet link

    Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

    Step 4: View and download the timetable

    Step 5: Keep a hardcopy for reference

  • 30 Nov, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    MPSOS Time Table 2023 Download Link Active

    MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi and Aao Laut Chale Timetable PDF (Class 10, 12) - DOWNLOAD HERE

  • 30 Nov, 2023 02:20 PM IST

    MPSOS 10, 12 Timetable OUT!

    Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has released the exam timetable for the ‘’Ruk Jana Nahi” and “Aao Laut Chale” scheme today: November 30, 2023. Students who are going to appear in the exams can download the date sheet on the official website: mpsos.nic.in.


  • 30 Nov, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    UP Board Exam 2024 Registration Declines

    Over 3.76 lakh fewer students registered for the state board high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations 2024. Strict exams and anti-copying measures implemented by the UPMSP might be the major reason.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 01:40 PM IST

    Bihar Board Exams 2024: When Will Exams Begin?

    In 2023, BSEB held the Bihar board Matric and Inter final exams in February. The board is expected to follow the same pattern this year.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 01:20 PM IST

    UP Board exam 2024: Total Number of Applicants

    As per the data, a total of 25,60,882 students including 14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls have registered for inter exams of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Dates 2024

    The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will begin on February 15 and continue till April 10, 2024.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    TN Board Exams 2024

    TN 10th public exams 2024 will be conducted from March 26, 2024, to April 8, 2024, and TN 12th public exam dates 2024 are March 1, 2024, to March 22, 2024.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 12:20 PM IST

    UP Board Date Sheet 2024

    The UP board timetable is yet to be released by the authorities. The exam date sheets for class 10 and 12 will be available at upmsp.edu.in.

  • 30 Nov, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Board exam date 2024: Official Websites to check CBSE datesheet?

    CBSE Class 10, and 12 date sheets will be released on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

