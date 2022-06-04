BSEAP SSC Results 2022 Postponed: Check Revised dates and details here

Manabadi SSC Results 2022 Postponed: AP SSC Result Declaration has been pstponed by the board officials. According to officials from the board, the AP SSC Results 2022 will now be declared on Monday. Accoding to officials, the board is unable to declare the results today due to some issues and the same will be announced on Monday. Candidates can heck complete details here.

AP Board class 10 Results 2022 will be announcing the AP Board class 10 Results 2022 on the official website today. According to the information provided by the board, the class 10 results 2022 will be declared by 11 AM today. Students who have appeared for the AP Board Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

The Ap Board SSC Results 2022 will be declared in the online mode for the students. Candidates will also be able to check the results through the link provided on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website. Students who are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the Board results are advised to keep refreshing this page to get the updates regarding the declaration of the board results.

What is the minimum mark required to qualify the AP SSC Results 2022

Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the AP 10th exams 2022 must note that securing the minimum marks is mandatory in order to be considered as qualified in the board exams.

As per the marking scheme followed, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the class 10 examinations aggregate and in each subject.

What if a candidate fails in the first attempt

In case students are unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt of AP SSC Exams 2022 students will be eligible to apply for the AP SSC Compartmental Exams. The Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt. The board will conduct the exams for the students shortly after the exam results are declared. Candidates can keep watching this space to get the details of the compartmental exams of AP SSC.

