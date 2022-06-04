Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    BSEAP SSC Results 2022 Postponed: Check Revised dates and details here

    AP Board class 10 Results 2022 has postponed the declaration of the AP Board class 10 Results 2022 on the official website today. Students awaiting the AP SSC Results can check the same through the link available here.

    Updated: Jun 4, 2022 11:37 IST
    BSEAP 10th Result 2022
    BSEAP 10th Result 2022

    Manabadi SSC Results 2022 Postponed: AP SSC Result Declaration has been pstponed by the board officials. According to officials from the board, the AP SSC Results 2022 will now be declared on Monday. Accoding to officials, the board is unable to declare the results today due to some issues and the same will be announced on Monday. Candidates can heck complete details here.

    Updated as on June 4, 2022 @ 11: 37 AM

    AP Board class 10 Results 2022 will be announcing the AP Board class 10 Results 2022 on the official website today. According to the information provided by the board, the class 10 results 2022 will be declared by 11 AM today. Students who have appeared for the AP Board Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

    The Ap Board SSC Results 2022 will be declared in the online mode for the students. Candidates will also be able to check the results through the link provided on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website. Students who are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the Board results are advised to keep refreshing this page to get the updates regarding the declaration of the board results. 

    Also Read: Live Updates on AP SSC Results 2022

    What is the minimum mark required to qualify the AP SSC Results 2022

    Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the AP 10th exams 2022 must note that securing the minimum marks is mandatory in order to be considered as qualified in the board exams.

    As per the marking scheme followed, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the class 10 examinations aggregate and in each subject. 

    What if a candidate fails in the first attempt

    In case students are unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt of AP SSC Exams 2022 students will be eligible to apply for the AP SSC Compartmental Exams. The Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt. The board will conduct the exams for the students shortly after the exam results are declared. Candidates can keep watching this space to get the details of the compartmental exams of AP SSC. 

    Also Read: Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2022: Get List of Websites To Check Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Result Link Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification