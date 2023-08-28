BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DEIED Exam Today: Over 6 lakh candidates to appear at 2 PM, check guidelines

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DEIED Exam 2023: The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will conduct Rajasthan pre-DElEd exam 2023 from 2 to 4 PM today. As per a tweet released by Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla, it has been mentioned that, a total of 6,19,063 candidates will appear for the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd exam in 2521 exam centres.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card through the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in. They have to use their login details such as registration number and date of birth to download the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card. For assistance regarding the DElEd entrance exam, candidates can contact the helpline number: 01414931600.

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023 Tweet

Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, “Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 will be conducted on 28.08.2023 at 2521 exam centers in the state. A total of 6,19,063 candidates will appear in the examination. My best wishes to all the candidates in advance.” Check tweet below:

28.08.2023 को प्री डी एल एड परीक्षा 2023 राज्य के 2521 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा में कुल 6,19,063 परीक्षार्थी सम्मिलित होंगे।

समस्त परीक्षार्थियों को मेरी अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं । — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) August 27, 2023

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DEIED Exam Day Guidelines 2023

Although the exam admit card will contain all important information related to exam day guidelines, candidates are advised to go through the dos and don’ts in the BSTC Rajasthan exam today:

No candidates will be allowed entry into the centre after gate closing time and they will not be allowed to leave the exam hall premises before the exam concludes

They must carry admit card of BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DEIED to the exam centre. Those who do not have a hall ticket will not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent

Along with the admit card, they must carry one original ID (any one - Aadhar Card, Vote ID, Driving License)

The roll number, name and photograph of the candidate will be printed on the OMR sheet

They must follow the BSTC Rajasthan rules and regulations strictly as instructed by the centre superintendent/invigilators

Candidates should take their seats immediately once they are inside the examination hall

Pen/Pencil and blank paper of rough work will be provided in the Rajasthan Pre-DEIED examination hall

Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of their sheet

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DEIED Exam Pattern 2023

As per the paper pattern of Rajasthan BSTC, there are 200 multiple-choice questions carrying 3 marks each. The paper is divided into four sections of 50 questions each. These sections are: mental ability, basic knowledge about Rajasthan and teaching aptitude. The last section is divided into three subsections: English (20 questions), Hindi (30 questions) and Sanskrit (30 questions).

In section 4, the English part is mandatory for all candidates. Sanskrit is for those who have opted for the course. Hindi is for those who have opted for the general syllabus. Those who have opted for both general and Sanskrit diploma courses have to answer both of these sub-sections.

