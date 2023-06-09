CA Foundation Admit Card 2023 Releases, Download ICAI June Exam Hall Ticket at icai.org

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

ICAI CA Foundation June Exam 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation admit card for June exam. Registered candidates can download the ICAI CA hall ticket online at: eservices.icai.org, icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and appear for the examination. They have to use their registration number and password in the login window to download ICAI CA admit card.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the CA Foundation June hall ticket while appearing for the exam. The institute will conduct the ICAI CA Foundation exam from June 24 to 30, 2023. Earlier, the CA Foundation mock test series was uploaded on the official website.

ICAI CA Foundation June Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned dates to know upcoming events of ICAI CA Foundation exam:

Events Dates ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card June 9, 2023 CA Foundation June Exam June 24 to 30, 2023

How To Download CA Foundation Admit Card 2023 for June Exam?

Only the registered candidates can download the admit card of CA Foundation. They have to visit the official website to download their ICAI CA hall ticket for June exams. Go through the steps for more details:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI - icai.org, eservices.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Examination tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link for Examinations June

Step 4: On the next page: eservices.icai.org, the candidate login portal will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on the link - ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card

Step 6: Enter registration number and password.

Step 7: The ICAI CA Foundation admit card will appear on the screen

What details will be mentioned on ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates must check the details mentioned on their ICAI CA Foundation admit card carefully. In case of any issues, they can contact the exam authorities to make the appropriate changes. As per the information available, the CA Foundation admit card for June exam will likely to include the following information:

Name Roll number Exam centre address Name of exam centre Exam dates Reporting time Photograph Exam day guidelines

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Exam

As per the schedule, Principles and Practice of Accounting and Business Laws, Business Correspondence and Reporting papers will be conducted on June 24 and 26 respectively from 2 to 5 pm. Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics, Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge will be conducted on June 28 and 30 from 2 to 4 pm.

Also Read: IGNOU TEE June 2023 Admit Card Out at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here