CAT Exam Slot Timings 2023: IIM CAT Exam Dates, Slot-wise Reporting Time And Exam Pattern Here

CAT Exam 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow will administer the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 26, 2023. Over 3.3 lakh aspirants have registered for the exam this year. Candidates who will appear for CAT 2023 must download the hall ticket on the official website: iimcat.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

IIM CAT 2023 will be conducted as a CBT mode in exam centres spread across 155 cities in India. The exam will be held in three slots: morning, afternoon, and evening. Candidates must reach the exam venue at least 1 hour 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

When is CAT 2023?

IIM CAT will be held on November 26, 2023 (Sunday). Check out the slot timings below:

CAT Exam 2023 Slot Timings

Slots Exam Timings Reporting Time Last Entry Permitted Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:15 AM Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:15 PM Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:15 PM

Steps to Download CAT Admit Card 2023

Candidates who are going to appear in the admission test must download the hall ticket by following the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registered candidate login window

Step 3: Submit the user ID and password

Step 4: The CAT admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the admission ticket

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes

CAT Admit Card Download Link CLICK HERE

CAT 2023 Exam Pattern

Examination Mode Online (Computer-based) Examination Medium English Exam Duration 120 minutes Time Allotted per Section 40 minutes each Total Questions 66 Questions Per Section Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): 24

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 20

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): 22 Question Type MCQs and TITA (Type in the Answer)

CAT Exam 2023 Marking Scheme

Candidates must check out the marking scheme before appearing for the exam:

3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer

1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

No marks will be deluded for unanswered questions

Question Type Correct Answer Incorrect Answer MCQ +3 -1 Non-MCQ +3 0

