CAT Exam Slot Timings 2023: IIM CAT Exam Dates, Slot-wise Reporting Time And Exam Pattern Here

CAT Exam 2023: IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT 2023 on November 26. Candidates can check out the slot timings, admit card download link, exam pattern, and marking scheme here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 23, 2023 16:16 IST
CAT Exam 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow will administer the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 26, 2023. Over 3.3 lakh aspirants have registered for the exam this year. Candidates who will appear for CAT 2023 must download the hall ticket on the official website: iimcat.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

IIM CAT 2023 will be conducted as a CBT mode in exam centres spread across 155 cities in India. The exam will be held in three slots: morning, afternoon, and evening. Candidates must reach the exam venue at least 1 hour 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

When is CAT 2023?

IIM CAT will be held on November 26, 2023 (Sunday). Check out the slot timings below:

CAT Exam 2023 Slot Timings

Slots

Exam Timings

Reporting Time

Last Entry Permitted

Slot 1

8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

7:00 AM

8:15 AM

Slot 2

12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

11:00 AM

12:15 PM

Slot 3

4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

3:00 PM

4:15 PM

Steps to Download CAT Admit Card 2023

Candidates who are going to appear in the admission test must download the hall ticket by following the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registered candidate login window

Step 3: Submit the user ID and password

Step 4: The CAT admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the admission ticket

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes 

CAT Admit Card Download Link

CLICK HERE

CAT 2023 Exam Pattern

Examination Mode

Online (Computer-based)

Examination Medium 

English

Exam Duration

120 minutes

Time Allotted per Section

40 minutes each

Total Questions

66

Questions Per Section
  • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC):  24
  • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 20
  • Quantitative Aptitude (QA): 22

Question Type

MCQs and TITA (Type in the Answer)

CAT Exam 2023 Marking Scheme

Candidates must check out the marking scheme before appearing for the exam:

  • 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer
  • 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer
  • No marks will be deluded for unanswered questions

Question Type

Correct Answer

Incorrect Answer

MCQ

+3

-1

Non-MCQ

+3

0

Also Read: CAT Exam 2023 on November 26; Check Number of Applicants, Exam Specifications Here
