CBSE Board Exam 2024 form submission for private candidates to begin on September 12, check fee structure here

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Form: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates of exam form submission for classes 10th and 12th private candidates today. As per the notice released, the CBSE board exam form 2024 can be filled and submitted between September 12 and October 11, 2023. They can fill up the form and pay the application fees online at cbse.gov.in.

It has also been stated in the notice that an additional late fee of Rs 2,000 will have to be paid for applications submitted from October 12 to 19, 2023. CBSE Board exam 2024 is expected to be conducted in February/ March/ April 2024 for private candidates. The board exam will be conducted based on the syllabus available on the official website.

What are the list of categories of private candidates who can appear for CBSE board exams 2024?

The CBSE notice states, “The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the examinations for following categories of private students in the month of February/March/April – 2024 along with the board’s annual examinations 2024.” Check below the details:

Candidates who have been declared essential repeat in the 2023-23 examination

Those who have been placed in compartment in the board’s main examination in 2023

Those who have been placed in compartment in first chance in August 2023

Candidates who have failed in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Passed out candidates of 2023 who wish to appear to improve their performance in one or more subjects

Passed out candidates of the years 2022 and 2023 who wish to appear in an additional subject

Female candidates who are bonafide residents of Delhi (They have to submit their bonafide certificate)

Physically handicapped candidates who are residents of Delhi and have attained the age to appear for the class 10th exam (They will have to upload a medical certificate)

CBSE 10th Form Submission Notice Pdf - Check Here

CBSE 12th Form Submission Notice Pdf - Check Here

CBSE Board Fees 2024

Private candidates appearing for five exams of CBSE classes 10th, and 12th examinations have to pay Rs 1,500 as a registration fee. Those from Nepal will have to pay the same fee but candidates taking the exam in other countries will have to pay Rs 10,000. For each additional subject Indian candidates have to pay Rs 300 while those from Nepal and other countries will have to make a payment of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively. The fee structure for compartment examination is same for the additional subjects. For practical tests, Indian and Nepalese candidates have to pay Rs 150 per subject while those from other countries have to pay Rs 350 per subject.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2024: No extension of deadline to fill Class 10, 12 LOC, check notice here