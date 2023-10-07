CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration 2023 Last Date Extended; Apply Soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for class 9 and 11 registrations for CBSE Board Exams 2024. As per the revised schedule, the registration can now be done until October 25, 2023. School authorities can check out the new schedule on the official website: cbse.gov.in.

The official notification reads, ‘’Considering various representations received from schools, the schedule for submission of registration data of Class 9, 11, 2023-24 has been extended as follows.’’

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration 2023 Extension Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration 2023 Schedule

School heads can check out the revised dates below:

Fee slab Extended schedule Fee payment Without late fee Till October 25, 2023 Date of finalisation of data + 4 days With late fee October 26, 2023 to October 29, 2023 Date of finalisation of data + 4 days

Further, the authorities have said that they will accept any change in the subjects that are submitted in the List of Candidates (LOC). CBSE recalled that the initial circular had stated that schools must submit the details of the students and subjects carefully because they cannot be amended later.

“Thereafter, CBSE has issued 4 reminders dated August 17, September 6, September 20, and September 26 wherein schools were reminded to complete their data and correctly fill the details of the students and subjects in the LOC. Thereafter, it was also mentioned that the subject correction after submission of LOC will not be entertained in any manner,” CBSE added.

