CBSE Says School to Support NIOS Open Board Exam October-November 2025; Details Here

CBSE Support NIOS Exam 2025: NIOS Exam Centre 2025: For the October–November 2025 exam, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has encouraged the connected schools to serve as NIOS exam centers. In an official statement, the board urged school heads and principals to serve as the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) test centers.
The announcement emphasizes that, in addition to the vocational courses, the NIOS administers tests for classes 10 and 12 twice a year. The schools will serve as the testing locations in order to make the examination process easier for them.
Steps To Apply for NIOS
To make the examination center more accessible to NIOS. To register as an examination center, the schools must go to exams.nios.ac.in, the official website. The following is the procedure for enrollment:
Go to exams.nios.ac.in, the official NIOS website.
Click the 'Examination Centre' tab.
Select the 'Register Now' link and sign up to take the NIOS 2025 exam at this location.
The board has asked the schools to help ensure the exam runs smoothly. "With your assistance, NIOS will be able to successfully administer its public examinations." This is the official notification.
What does the official notice say?
As per the official announcement, "The Department of School Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, oversees the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), which is an independent organization." Twice a year, in April-May and October-November, it administers public exams for secondary (10th) and senior secondary (12th) education, as well as vocational courses. The largest open and remote learning system, NIOS serves the requirements of the most underprivileged members of society.
"To administer its exams, NIOS uses the facilities and services of CBSE-affiliated schools each year. According to the official announcement, the NIOS public examinations are set for October and November of 2025.
Support From CBSE-Affiliated Schools Essential
Additionally, the board has asked that schools register online at exams.nios.ac.in in order to assist this initiative. School administrators must go to the official website, click on the link to the examination center on the home page, and fill out the registration form. The official notification states, "I would appreciate it if you could cooperate and give your consent for the conduct of Public Examinations through the registration link https://exams.nios.ac.in/ >> Examination Centre >> Register Now.
NIOS Plays A Vital Role In Inclusive Education
The greatest open schooling system in India is acknowledged to be the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
Under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, NIOS offers inclusive and adaptable learning options to pupils who are unable to attend traditional schools.
In order to accommodate the various learning requirements of its student body, it provides a broad range of academic options for secondary and senior secondary education in addition to vocational and life enrichment programs.
