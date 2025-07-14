CBSE Says School to Support NIOS Open Board Exam October-November 2025; Details Here

CBSE Support NIOS Exam 2025: NIOS Exam Centre 2025: For the October–November 2025 exam, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has encouraged the connected schools to serve as NIOS exam centers. In an official statement, the board urged school heads and principals to serve as the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) test centers.

The announcement emphasizes that, in addition to the vocational courses, the NIOS administers tests for classes 10 and 12 twice a year. The schools will serve as the testing locations in order to make the examination process easier for them.

Steps To Apply for NIOS

To make the examination center more accessible to NIOS. To register as an examination center, the schools must go to exams.nios.ac.in, the official website. The following is the procedure for enrollment: