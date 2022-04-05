CBSE Term 1 Result Revaluation 2022 Last Date Extended Till 20 April, Check Notice Here

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for CBSE revaluation for Term 1 results 2022. Now, the schools can submit their revaluation and redressal reports till 20th April 2022. They can apply for CBSE term 1 result revaluation at cbse.gov.in till the specified date.

For CBSE Term 1 revaluation, students have to contact their schools and submit the problem they are facing or the question/answer they wish to challenge in writing. The schools will then pass on the complaint to CBSE through their Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism - School Request Submission for Resolution (SRSR Portal).

CBSE Term 1 Result Revaluation 2022 Via SRSR Portal

CBSE will only address revaluation concerns through the mentioned portal. No other means - such as email, letter, fax, etc. will be entertained by the board. In case any school has informed CBSE or any concerned regional officer, they must submit their revaluation request on the required portal. If the dispute is to be resolved by CBSE, a report combining all the disputes received by the schools can be uploaded at once on the SRSR Portal.

CBSE Result Revaluation Term 1 Notice

As per the official CBSE notice, "It has been informed by some schools that they are not able to apply within the due date, hence, as a special measure, CBSE is extending the last date toll April 20, 2022, Wednesday." Also, if the dispute regarding CBSE Revaluation for Term 1 can be resolved at the level of the school, the outcome will be communicated by the school to the student concerned in writing.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022

This time, the CBSE Term 1 results for class 10 was announced on 11th March 2022 whereas the class 12 term 1 result was declared on 19th March 2022. The results for both the classes were sent to the schools and not declared online by CBSE. After the results were declared, a dispute resolution mechanism has been formed so that the schools can raise objections and send feedback regarding the results.

