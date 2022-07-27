CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 To Be Declared on 8th August at chseodisha.nic.in, Check Updates Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result for the 12th Arts stream on 8th August 2022. Students will be able to check results at the official website - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The state School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash announced the CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts result 2022 date in a press conference.

Along with the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result, the vocational stream result will also be declared on 8th August 2022. A total of 3.22 lakh students appeared for the Odisha 12th exams for all streams - Commerce, Science, Arts and Vocational. Out of these, nearly 2.13 lakh students had registered for the CHSE Odisha Arts exams 2022.

Where and How To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022?

Students can check their Odisha class 12th Arts result 2022 in online mode on the official websites - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result, a new login window will appear on the screen. Now, enter the registration number and roll number in the login window. The Odisha +2 arts result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a few printouts.

CHSE Odisha Science and Commerce Result 2022 Statistics

Earlier, today, the board announced the Odisha Class 12th result for Science and Commerce. In Odisha 12th Science result declared today, the pass percentage of 94.12% has been recorded. For the Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2022, the total pass percentage recorded is 89.20%. For both the streams (Science and Commerce), the girls outperformed the boys. For the Commerce stream, the pass percentage of girls is 90.71% and boys is 88.32%. For the Science stream, about 94.52% of girls have passed and only 93.80% of boys cleared the exams.

Also Read: Odisha 12th Results 2022: 94.12% Pass in Science, 89% Pass in Commerce, Check Statistics of CHSE Result Here