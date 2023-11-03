  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CLAT 2024 Registration Last Date Today, Get Application Link Here

CLAT 2024 Registration Last Date Today, Get Application Link Here

Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2024 registration window today. Candidates yet to submit the CLAT 2024 UG, PG applications can visit the official website for further details.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 3, 2023 11:22 IST
CLAT 2024 registration window closes today
CLAT 2024 registration window closes today

CLAT 2024 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) registration window today, November 30, 2023. Law aspirants interested in applying for the undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes can visit the official website of CLAT 2024 and complete the registration and application process. 

CLAT 2024 registrations commenced on July 1, 2023. To register for the law entrance exams students are required to enter the details like candidate name, mobile number, email id and create a password. 

CLAT 2024 application link is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the application process. 

CLAT 2024 Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for CLAT 2024

The CLAT 2024 registration link is available on the official CLAT 2024 website. Students registering must make sure to have a valid email id and mobile number with them. Follow the steps provided below to apply for CLAT 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the online application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the application fee

CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3, 2023. In  order to apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance test, students are required to fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria. In case of any discrepencies, the application of the candidates will not be considered. 

Also Read: KMAT 2023 Admit Card Today at kmatindia.com, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023