CLAT 2023 Registration To End Soon, Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in by 13 Nov

CLAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will conclude the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 registration soon on 13th November 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for CLAT 2023 can apply online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Also, a direct link to fill CLAT application form 2023 has been provided below, for the convenience of the candidates.

To complete the CLAT 2023 registration, candidates will also have to pay the application fee of Rs. 4,000 (general category) whereas those belonging to SC/ST/BPL have to pay Rs. 3,500. As per the schedule released, the CLAT 2023 will be conducted on 18th December 2022 in offline mode in around 130 test centres across the country.

CLAT 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

Consortium of NLUs (CLAT) Tweeted - "Time is running out! There are just 3 days left to register for the CLAT 2023. Complete your registration by November 13, 2022 and prepare for admissions to the best legal education institutions of India!" Check Tweet below -

How To Register for CLAT 2023?

It must be noted that the application form of CLAT is available only in online mode. Candidates cannot fill it in any other mode. Also, the application fees payment for CLAT 2023 has to be done via online mode, using net banking, credit card or debit card options. To do so, they need to follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - CLAT official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the registration link.

3rd Step - Now, enter the required details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.

4th Step - Login by using the newly generated ID and password.

5th Step - Fill up the form upload the documents and pay the application fees.

6th Step - Now, submit the CLAT application form.

CLAT 2023 Admit Card

As soon as the registration ends, the officials will release the admit card of CLAT 2023 for all the registered candidates. As per the updates, the CLAT admit card is generally released around ten days before the law entrance exam. However, as of now, the officials have not yet announced any date. Once released, candidates will be able to download CLAT admit card 2023 in online mode at the official website.

