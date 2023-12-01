CLAT Exam 2024 Date: Check Exam Date, Reporting Time And Exam Day Instructions

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be conducting the CLAT 2024 examinations on December 3, 2024. The law entrance examination will be conducted across the designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exams are advised to check through the instructions given before reporting to the exam centre.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 exam is conducted in the offline mode. The exams will be held for 2 hours. The CLAT 2024 exams are conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered in law schools across the country.

CLAT 2024 Admit Card

CLAT admit card 2024 is available on the official website. Students must note that the admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Along with the admit card students are also required to carry valid ID proof. The ID proof may include the following

Aadhar Card

Driving License

PAN card

Electoral ID

Passport

CLAT 2024 Exam Date and Time

The CLAT 2024 exams will be conducted on December 3, 2023. The exam is being conducted in the offline mode across designated exam centres. Students who have applied for the CAT exams must note that the examination will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them before the exam.

CLAT 2024 Reporting Time

CLAT 2024 exam date is set for December 3, 2023. The will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. Students appearing for the exams are advised to report to the exam centres at least an hour before the commencement of the exam. Latecomers will not be permitted entry into the exam hall after the exams commence.

CLAT 2024 Exam Day Guidelines

The CLAT 2024 examination is conducted for two hours. Students appearing for the exams can check the important exam day guidelines here.

Candidates must report to the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam CLAT 2024 admit card is mandatory along with valid ID proof Electronic devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, etc are not permitted inside the exam hall Students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 2 pm. Candidates are also not allowed to leave the exam hall before the exam concludes

