CLAT Sample Paper 2023 (Released): Download LLB and LLM 3rd Sample Paper PDF Here

CLAT Sample Paper 2023: As per the updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the 3rd sample paper of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates who have registered for law exam can check the CLAT sample paper 2023 in online mode at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download the 3rd CLAT sample papers 2023.

Candidates can go through these CLAT sample papers and solve the same to prepare for the examination. In addition to the sample papers, candidates should also solve the previous year's CLAT question papers which can be purchased while registering for the examination. Earlier, the first and second sample papers of CLAT 2023 were released on October 10 and November 3, 2022, respectively.

CLAT Sample Papers 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download CLAT sample paper 2023?

The Consortium of NLUs released the third CLAT 2023 sample paper in online mode. Candidates can download the official CLAT sample paper from the direct link given above. Go through the steps to know how to download CLAT sample papers -

1st Step - Go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2023 tab in the above right corner.

3rd Step - On the new page, login using mobile number and password.

4th Step - The CLAT sample papers will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, download the third CLAT sample paper.

CLAT Admit Card 2023

As per the recent updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) amit card. Registered candidates can download the CLAT admit card 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They will have to use their - mobile number and password to download the CLAT 2023 admit card. As per the announced date, the CLAT exam will be held on December 18, 2022.

