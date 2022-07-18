CUET PG 2022 Application Process (End Today): Know How to Register for CUET PG Entrance Test @cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Application Process Ends: CUET PG 2022 Application Process will end today - 18th July 2022. As per the official schedule/timeline shared by the NTA, the online registration process for Common University Entrance Test 2022 for postgraduate students will conclude today at 5 PM in the evening. Candidates who are yet to complete CUET PG 2022 Application form, can do so by logging onto the exam portal - cuet.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the CUET 2022 PG Application Portal is also placed below, using which candidates can complete their registration process.

CUET PG 2022 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

Application Correction Window to Open on 20th July

With the application process for CUET PG 2022 ending today, the next step in the examination cycle would be the application correction process. NTA will enable to the CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window for registered candidates from Wednesday - 20th July 2022. The window will be available for a period or two days i.e., until 22nd July 2022 upto 11:50 PM. During the CUET PG 2022 application correction window, candidates will be able to edit mistakes or correct errors that they might have made while filling online application form. The CUET PG 2022 Application Correction will be available to the candidates online via the official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in.

How to Register for CUET PG 2022 Exam online?

With just a few hours left for the CUET PG 2022 application submission deadline, it is important for the candidates to be aware of the online application process. The detailed application process for CUET PG 2022 exam has been explained in step-by-step manner below. To avoid making any unnecessary errors or missing out on any specific details, candidates are advised to follow these steps to fill CUET PG 2022 application form:

Step 1: Log onto the official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Locate and Click on eServices Option given in the top menu

Step 3: Locate and click on the link for 'Registration for CUET (PG) 2022'

Step 4: In the next page, complete your registration process on the portal by providing basic details

Step 5: Log onto the portal by entering your newly created login credentials

Step 6: Fill the CUET PG 2022 application form with necessary personal and academic details

Step 7: Upload supporting documents, photograph and scanned copy of your signature

Step 8: Pay the requisite application fee as applicable for your category

Step 9: Submit the application form on the website

Step 10: Download a softcopy of the confirmation page and take printout for future reference

Candidates should note that as of now NTA has not announced the CUET PG 2022 exam dates. NTA is expected to soon notify the CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates on its official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com to get latest news and updates about CUET PG 2022.

