CUET UG Result 2023 Shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Result Date, Time and Latest Updates Here

CUET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results shortly. According to the UGC Chiarman Jagadesh Kumar, CUET UG 2023 results will be announced by July 15, 2023. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to download scorecards on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering the login information.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will use the Equipercentile method to prepare the CUET UG 2023 result. This method will normalize the raw scores of candidates in each subject, and convert the raw marks into normalized marks on a common scale for subjects conducted in multiple shifts. Once the CUET UG result is announced, participating universities will publish their individual cutoff marks for admission.

When to Check CUET UG Results 2023?

Candidates can check out the cuet results 2023 on the following date:

Particulars Dates CUET UG revised provisional answer key July 3, 2023 CUET final answer key By July 15, 2023 CUET UG result 2023 By July 15, 2023

CUET UG Result 2023: How Many Universities are Participating in CUET?

CUET, or the Common University Entrance Test, is a national-level entrance exam for undergraduate admissions in 256 universities across India. Of these, 44 are central universities and the remaining 212 are other universities. It is compulsory for all central universities to use CUET scores for conducting admissions, but other universities may choose to use other criteria as well.

What After Announcement of NTA CUET Result?

Once the CUET UG 2023 results are announced, participating universities will open the application process for undergraduate CUET courses. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of the respective university. After the application deadline, the universities will release the CUET 2023 cutoff and merit list for admission.

The selected candidates will be required to submit the necessary documents and complete the admission process by paying the fees. Depending on the availability of vacant seats, the participating universities may release multiple cutoff lists.

