DDU Admit Card 2023 releases, download Gorakhpur University entrance exam hall ticket at ddugu.ac.in

DDU Admit Card 2023: Deen Dayal Upadhyay University has released the admit card for the DDU Gorakhpur University entrance exam. The admit card has been released for admission to the UG and PG programmes. Those appearing for the entrance exam can download their DDU admit card at ddugorakhpur.co.in and ddugorkhpur.com. They have to use their form number and date of birth to download the hall ticket of DDU Gorakhpur University.
Candidates have to take a printout of the DDU 2023 admit card and carry it on exam day. Those without the admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The DDU entrance exam for UG courses is scheduled to be held from July 15 to 28, and for PG courses, it will be conducted from July 15 to 31, excluding July 29.
DDU Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
DDU Entrance Exam 2023
Candidates can check below the Deen Dayal Upadhyay University UG and PG entrance exam dates. They can go through the table to know the exam dates:
DDU Courses
Dates
DDU UG Exams
July 15 to 28, 2023
DDU Gorakhpur PG Exams
July 15 to 31, excluding July 29, 2023
How to download DDU Gorakhpur University entrance exam admit card 2023?
To download the entrance exam UG and PG hall ticket, candidates have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download it:
Step 1: Go to the official website: ddugorakhpur.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card tab
Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth and select course
Step 4: The DDU admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card
What details will be mentioned on DDU Admit Card 2023?
As per the updates, it is expected that the admit card of DDU Gorakhpur University will have information about the candidate and exam. Check below the details mentioned on the hall ticket:
- Name of the candidate
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Category
- Exam centre address
- Exam timings
- Centre code
- Passport-size photograph
- Signature of the candidate
- Important instructions
