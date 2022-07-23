Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Free' Spoken English Programme for Youngsters, Get Details Here

Delhi CM announces Free Spoken English Programme: Coming to the aid of youngsters who want to improve their communication in English, the Delhi State Government has announced a ‘Free’ Spoken English programme for them. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that DESU - Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University will be launching a new course that will aid students in learning the basic, spoken English and in turn help them improve their communication skills. The new course developed by DESU is targeted at students between 18 to 35 years.

Free Spoken English for 18 to 35 Year Old Students

The Spoken English course introduced by the DESU is aimed at helping students gain the basic knowledge and commond over conversational English. To join the porgramme, students will be required to pay Rs 950/- up front as course fee, which would be refunded back to them after completion of the programme. The course has been tailored by experts at DESU and will cover basic concepts of conversational English of up to Class 8.

At the launch of the course, Delhi CM issued a statement which read “We are announcing a Spoken English programme for youngsters who lack communication skills. Our Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University will conduct this course. The students who have completed their education up to standard 12 and have poor communication skills can opt for the course. People who are also facing problems in seeking jobs and have a basic knowledge of English of up to standard 8 can also join the course.” He further added that the course is aimed at helping one develop their personality and improve their job prospects.

In Phase-1, we would be providing training to as many as 1 lakh students in one year in 50 centres across Delhi. Subsequently, it would be expanded. Youths aged 18-35 years can get enrolled in this 3-4 month-long course: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/sM1uboAHti — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

1 Lakh Students to be Trained in Phase 1

As per the details shared by Delhi Chief Minister, DESU plans to train nearly 1 lakh students in the first phase of the course which will be expanded later on. In Phase 1 of the programme. DESU plans to set up 50 training centres across Delhi, where students will be trained in Spoken and Conversational English-Speaking Skills. The Free-Spoken English Course being offered by Delhi Government will be of 3-4 months duration. The course timings will be kept flexible to accommodate the maximum number of students enrolling for the programme.

