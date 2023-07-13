Delhi Schools Closed Today in Shahadra, Civil Lines Zone Due to Rising Yamuna Water Levels

Delhi Schools Closed: Delhi MCD schools in the Shahadra zone are closed today due to the flood situation arising due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Approximately 10 schools in low-lying areas of the civil lines zone of the Delhi MCD and seven schools in Shahadra are closed today.

On July 12, the Yamuna River rose to a record 207.83 meters breaching its all-time record of 207.49 meters which was 45 years ago. The Delhi Municipal Corporation in a statement mentioned that owing to the flood-like situation in Delhi, the MCD education department has decided to close 10 schools in low-lying areas of the civil lines zone, six schools in Shahdra (south) zone, and one school in Shahadra (north) zone on July 13, 2023. MCD has added that online classes will be conducted for students of these schools.

Lieutenant Delhi Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena has called a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to discuss the current flood situation and the excessive rising of the Yamuna River water level. The meeting will also be attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Other Regions with Schools Closed

Schools in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh will remain closed until July 15, 2023, due to the heavy rainfall. The district education officer of Ghaziabad stated that schools will remain closed in the region due to the heavy rain and an advisory has also been issued by the District Magistrate for the local people cautioning of the heavy rainfall in the city.

Himachal Pradesh has been facing a devastating rainfall and flood situation. Due to the incessant rains in the state, all government and private schools in the state are advised to remain closed considering the local weather conditions. The government has asked school administrations to make decisions based on local conditions.

Also Read: Schools closed due to heavy rain, check list of cities that ordered holidays for educational institutions