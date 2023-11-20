Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 Releases for MA, BA, BBA LLB, Check Semester 1 and 2 Dates Here

  1. Home
DU Academic Calendar 2023-24: The University of Delhi has issued the academic calendar for MA, BA LLB, BBA LLB, ITEP and PGDCSL. As per the schedule, the Delhi University classes for semester 1 have started today: November 20, 2023. Check notice pdf here

Updated: Nov 20, 2023 11:45 IST
Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24
DU Academic Calendar 2023-24: The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), Postgraduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Law, MA Hindu Studies, MA Korean and MA Chinese courses. The DU academic calendar for semester 1 and 2 is available for download at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the released dates, the classes for semester 1 will start from November 20, 2023, and the dispersal of classes, preparator leave and conduct of practical examinations are scheduled from March 8 to 15, 2024. 

Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semester 1 

As per the academic calendar, theory examinations will be held from March 16 onwards. The semester break will be from March 27 to 31. Check the table for detailed information: 

Events 

Dates 

Commencement of classes 

November 20, 2024

Dispersal of classes, preparator leave and conduct of practical examinations

March 8 to 15, 2024

Commencement of theory examination

March 16, 2024

Break 

March 27 to 31, 2024

Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semester 2

The DU semester 2 classes will commence from April 1, 2024. Check the table to know the complete dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Commencement of classes 

April 1, 2024

Dispersal of classes, preparator leave and conduct of practical examinations

July 21 to 28, 2024

Commencement of theory examination

July 29, 2024

Break 

August 11, 2024

DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 PDF Notice

Delhi University Certificate Courses 

The Campus of Open Learning (COL) at DU has started the application window for certificate courses to improve individual skills and knowledge in a variety of professions and areas. Classes for the certificate courses will take place in both online and offline mode. The duration of these courses varies from three to ten months. Candidates are not required to appear for any entrance test for admission. Interested candidates may apply on the official website at col.du.ac.in.

