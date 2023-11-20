Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 Releases for MA, BA, BBA LLB, Check Semester 1 and 2 Dates Here

DU Academic Calendar 2023-24: The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), Postgraduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Law, MA Hindu Studies, MA Korean and MA Chinese courses. The DU academic calendar for semester 1 and 2 is available for download at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the released dates, the classes for semester 1 will start from November 20, 2023, and the dispersal of classes, preparator leave and conduct of practical examinations are scheduled from March 8 to 15, 2024.

Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semester 1

As per the academic calendar, theory examinations will be held from March 16 onwards. The semester break will be from March 27 to 31. Check the table for detailed information:

Events Dates Commencement of classes November 20, 2024 Dispersal of classes, preparator leave and conduct of practical examinations March 8 to 15, 2024 Commencement of theory examination March 16, 2024 Break March 27 to 31, 2024

Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 for Semester 2

The DU semester 2 classes will commence from April 1, 2024. Check the table to know the complete dates:

Events Dates Commencement of classes April 1, 2024 Dispersal of classes, preparator leave and conduct of practical examinations July 21 to 28, 2024 Commencement of theory examination July 29, 2024 Break August 11, 2024

Delhi University Certificate Courses

The Campus of Open Learning (COL) at DU has started the application window for certificate courses to improve individual skills and knowledge in a variety of professions and areas. Classes for the certificate courses will take place in both online and offline mode. The duration of these courses varies from three to ten months. Candidates are not required to appear for any entrance test for admission. Interested candidates may apply on the official website at col.du.ac.in.

Also Read: Delhi Schools Reopen Today After Early Winter Break, Check Details Here