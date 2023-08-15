Delhi University BTech seat allotment list 2023 for round 2 releases, check at engineering.uod.ac.in

DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has issued the round 2 seat allotment result for three courses - computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering. Candidates can check the DU BTech allotment result 2023 on the official website: engineering.uod.ac.in.

To check seat allotment results, they need to enter the JEE application number and password in login window. Those candidates who wish to upgrade their preference will be given a chance to submit a request between August 21 to 22. Delhi University offers a total of 120 seats in each BTech programme offered. There will be three rounds of counselling for admission to these courses.

DU BTech Admission Dates 2023

The university introduced BTech courses this year during the CSAS portal launch event. Candidates can check below the table to know reporting and other important dates:

Events Dates OBC-NCL, EWS categories reporting August 16 to 17, 2023 SC, ST, PwBD, CW, KM, orphan, single girl child candidates reporting August 18 to 19, 2023 Fee payment window August 20, 2023 Request to upgrade preference August 21 to 22, 2023 BTech third round allotment results August 23, 2023

How to check DU BTech 2nd allotment result 2023?

Those candidates who are shortlisted in the DU BTech 2nd seat allotment have to report to the Faculty of Technology, Delhi University. Candidates can check their allotment status and download the letter by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: engineering.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the login option in the top right corner

Step 3: Enter the JEE application number and password

Step 4: Enter the captcha code for verification and login

Step 5: The DU BTech allocation status will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take printout of the DU BTech allotment letter

