DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Round 2 Cutoff Released, Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU NCWEB Cutoff 2022: Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board has started the NCWEB 2022 Registration process against the second cutoff released. Candidates who qualify for the admission to the Delhi University NCWEB can visit the official website of the university to complete the registration process for admissions.

The last date for students to complete the registrations based on the 2nd cutoff is November 4, 2022. The Delhi University NCWEB 2nd Cutoff list has been issued for the BA, B.Com programmes offered. According to the schedule, colleges are required to complete the approvals by November 5, 2022, and the last date for candidates to submit the admission fee is November 6, 2022.

Delhi NCWEB 2022 Round 2 cutoff is available on the NCWEB official website - ncweb.du.ac.in. Candidates can also check the NCWEB 2022 Round 2 Cutoff through the link available here.

BA Programme Cutoff - Click Here

B.Com Programme Cutoff - Click Here

How to check Delhi University NCWEB Round 2 Cutoff 2022

The Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Round 2 cutoff list is available on the official website of Delhi

University Admissions. The second cutoff list is available in the form of a PDF document consisting the list of teaching centres and the cutoff marks for students under each category. To download the NCSEB 2022 Round 2 cutoff list candidates can

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University official website and click on the DU Admission portal

Step 2: Click on the NCWEB Admission section

Step 3: Click on the Second cutoff list for BA/ B.Com programme

Step 4: Download the NCWEB 2022 2nd cutoff list for further reference

Details given on the NCSEB 2022 2nd Cutoff list

The DU NCWEB 2022 Round 2 cutoff list will contain the following details

Cutoff details

List of Training Centres

Category wise cutoff

