DU UG Admission 2023: Last date to accept CSAS 1st allotment today, 85,853 students allotted seats

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will end the admission process against 1st allotment list and seat acceptance window today - August 4, 2023. Those who have accepted seats can pay the DU UG admission fee till August 6, 2023. Candidates can accept seats and pay the fees online on the DU CSAS portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
According to the official statement released by the varsity, so far, only 73,554 students accepted the seats allotted by the University of Delhi in DU UG seat allotment list 2023. Out of which only, 9,919 candidates have made the payment online. Only those who have completed the admission process and submitted the fees before the deadline will be considered for an upgrade in the preference.
Delhi University UG Admission 2023
Candidates can check below the dates for Delhi University UG CSAS admission 2023:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Candidates to accept the allocated seat
|
August 1 to 4, 2023
|
Colleges to verify and approve the online applications
|
August 1 to 5, 2023
|
Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates
|
August 6, 2023
|
Display of vacant seats
|
August 7, 2023
|
Window to re-order higher preferences
|
August 7 to 8, 2023
|
Declaration of 2nd CSAS Allocation List
|
August 10, 2023
|
Candidates to accept the allocated seat
|
August 10 to 13, 2023
|
Colleges to verify and approve the online applications
|
August 10 to 14, 2023
|
Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates
|
August 15, 2023
|
Display of vacant seats
|
August 17, 2023
|
Mid-Entry, window to re-order higher preferences
|
August 17 to 19, 2023
|
Release of 3rd CSAS allocation list
|
August 22, 2023
|
Candidates to accept the allocated seat
|
August 22 to 24, 2023
|
Colleges to verify and approve the online applications
|
August 22 to 25, 2023
|
Last date of nnline payment of admission fees by the candidates
|
August 26, 2023
How to accept DU CSAS 2023 seats allocated through round 1?
A total of 7,042 candidates got their first preference in this round, as per official information. Around 22,000 got a seat from their first five preferences. The last date for accepting an allotted seats under CSAS round 1 is August 4 by 4:59 pm. They can follow the steps given below to accept the seats and DU College allotted to them:
Step 1: Go to the official website: ugadmission.uod.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, login with CUET application number, password and captcha code
Step 3: Submit the credentials entered
Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen, check the DU CSAS allocation status
Step 5: Accept the seat and pay the admission fees to be considered for upgradation
Step 6: Download the fee receipt for future reference
