DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University Releases Simulated Rank List 2023 for UG Programmes

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University Simulated Rank List is out for Undergraduate programmes.. Candidates who have qualified for CUET UG 2023 can check the list on the official website, admissions.uod.ac.in. The DU simulated rank list 2023 is based on the preferences that candidates submitted on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal till 4:59 pm on July 27, 2023.

The official notice reads, It is hereby notified to all candidates who had applied for Undergraduate Programs of University of Delhi through the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2023-24 that the Simulated Ranks have been announced on the dashboards of the Candidates.”

Candidates can update, revise, add, or delete their preferences till 11:59 p.m. on July 30, 2023. The final rank list will be released on August 1, 2023. It is important to note that candidates must save their preferences on a regular basis. Only the preferences that are saved by 11:59 p.m. on July 30, 2023, will be considered final.

DU Simulated Rank List 2023 Notice PDF Click Here

DU UG Admission 2023: How to Check Simulated Rank List?

Candidates can check out the tentative list by following the below steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, admissions.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "DU Simulated Rank List" link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The DU simulated rank list 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

DU UG Admission 2023: Simulated Rank List Not a Guarantee of Admission

The University of Delhi has clarified that the simulated rank list is not a guarantee of admission to any particular program or college. DU Simulated rank list 2023 is simply a tool that allows candidates to see how their CUET scores and preferences would compare to other applicants.

Candidates can log in to their dashboard to view their common rank and category rank for all the programs they have applied for. However, it is important to note that the final rank list will be released on August 1, 2023 and that the simulated rank list may not be an accurate representation of the final rank list.

