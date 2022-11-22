    GATE 2023 Free Live Interactive Session Starts, Check How to Join Here

    The GATE 2023 live interactive session for Engineering aspirants has commenced. The free GATE live interactive session will help aspirants become acquainted with the GATE methodology. Know details here 

    Updated: Nov 22, 2022 16:49 IST
    GATE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 live interactive sessions have been started. GATE aspirants can check the live mentoring schedule on the official website i.e. gate.nptel.ac.in. National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc. The NPTEL announced the GATE 2023 free live interactive sessions on November 18 via Twitter.

    The live interactive sessions for GATE have been divided into two phases. The live video sessions will focus on all major topics. The moderator who will be taking the GATE live session will pick up problems and solve them in the later phase. Aspirants can also raise queries in case of confusion. 

    GATE Live Session Tweet

    The tweet reads, “Attention GATE Aspirants!! We have a special announcement just for @nptelindia is back with the GATE 2023 live mentoring sessions.. Free Live sessions to start from this Monday (21st Nov 2022)”. 

    How to join GATE 2023 Live Sessions?

    The GATE is going to be conducted in February 2023. Those who will be appearing for the PG entrance exam must watch the live sessions provided by IITs and IISC. Those who are willing to join the live interactive session can follow these simple steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gate.nptel.ac.in
    • Step 2: Click on Live Monitoring Sessions from home page
    • Step 3: Click on either phase- 1 or 2
    • Step 4: Select the department e.g. Chemistry, civil engineering, etc.
    • Step 5: Click on the recording link and watch YouTube video

    About Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering  (GATE) 2023

    IIT Kanpur is going to conduct the GATE as a Computer-based test (CBT) on February 4,5,11 and 12 for 29 papers. A total of 82 paper combinations are available this year. Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that examines the complete understanding of a candidate in various undergraduate streams. 

    The paper assesses the candidate’s expertise in subjects from Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Architecture. GATE is jointly conducted by various IITs. These include- IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, and Indian Institute for Science (IISC).

