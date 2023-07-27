  1. Home
GATE 2024 Notification Shortly; Check Previous Year Exam Dates, Cut-off Here

GATE 2024 notification is going to be released soon. IISc Bangalore will release the registration date, exam date, and other important information. Check the complete details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 27, 2023 16:50 IST
GATE 2024 Notification: The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore is likely to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) notification soon. Along with this, the registration details will also be communicated. Candidates will be able to check out the notification on the official website: gate.iitk.ac.in. Last year, GATE registrations commenced in August. 

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an annual entrance exam for admission into master's programs and recruitment by some public sector companies. The exam is for a total of 100 marks, with 15 marks for General Aptitude (GA) and 85 marks for the respective syllabus.

Aspirants who secure the minimum GATE cut-off will be declared qualified. Once the GATE 2024 notification is released, the steps and direct link to check the results will be updated here.

GATE 2024 Notification PDF Soon

Click Here

GATE 2024 Notification: Check Scorecard Validity Here

GATE scorecard has a validity of 3 years from the date of result declaration. Candidates can take admission to college for up to three years through the scorecard.

The previous year, GATE registrations began on August 30 and continued till October 7, 2022. The exams were conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The authorities declared the GATE 2022 results on March 16, 2023. 

GATE 2024: Check Expected and Previous Year Exam Dates

Candidates can check out the expected exam dates for upcoming sessions as well as the previous schedule below:

Year

Exam Date

2024

1st week of February (expected)

2023

February 4, 5, 11, and 12

2022

February 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 

2021

February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14

How to Apply for GATE 2024?

Eligible candidates can apply for the pharmacy aptitude test by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GATE 2024 registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for admission purposes

GATE 2023 Cut-off: Check Past Trends Here

Aspirants can check out the cut-off over the years:

Subject

General

OBC-NCL/EWS

SC/ST/PWD

Physics

31.1

27.8

20.7

Statistics

25

22.5

16.6

Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC)

29.9

26.9

19.9

Computer Science and Information Technology (CS)

32.5

29.2

21.6

Electrical Engineering

25

23.2

16.6

Instrumentation Engineering (IN)

34.8

31.3

23.2

Engineering Sciences (XE)

37.9

34.1

25.2

Mechanical Engineering (ME)

28.4

28.5

18.9

Civil Engineering (CE)

26.6

23.9

17.7

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
