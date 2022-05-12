GSEB HSC Science Results 2022 Announced: State Records pass percentage of 72.02%

GSEB 12th Science Results 2022 Announced: The wait for Gujarat Board 12th Science stream Results 2022 is finally over. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has finally declared the results for the Gujarat Board 12th Science stream examination. As per the details provided by the board, the state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 72.02% in the Science stream with 95361 students who appeared for the exams. Rajkot has the highest pass percentage among the districts in the state with 85.78%.

GSEB HSC Science Result 2022: Group-wise Result Data

Details Numbers Pass percentage for students in Group A 78.40 Pass percentage for students in Group B 68.58% Pass percentage for students in Group AB 78.38%

Updated as on May 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM

GSEB Class 12 Science Stream Results 2022 has officially been announced by the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Board class 12 Science stream examinations can check their results through the result link provided on the official website. Students must note that the link to check the GSEB 12th Science stream results 2022 will be available on the official website only. Students can however get a direct link to check the GSEB 12th Results on this page.

Updated as on May 12, 2022 @ 10:00 AM

Gujarat Board 12th Results Expected Soon

As per the schedule released by the board, the GSEB HSC Science results 2022 are expected any time soon on the official website. According to the schedule given, the Gujarat 12th Science Results 2022 will be annouced at 10 AM today. Candidates eagerly awaiting the GSEB 12th Result for the Science stream can also get theur results through the link provided here.

Updated as on May 12, 2022 @ 9:42 AM

According to the schedule provided by the board, the GSEB 12th Science Results 2022 will be announced by the officials by 10 AM today. The Board had earlier released the GSEB class 12 Answer Key for the students. Students patiently waiting for the declaration of the GSEB 12th Science can visit the official website - gseb.org to check their results. Shortly after the GSEB Class 12 Results 2022 are announced for the students, the board will release the notification regarding the class 12 Scrutiny and Compartmental exams.

Updated as on May 12, 2022 @ 9:29 AM

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the GSEB HSC Science stream results 2022 on the official website today. The date and time for the declaration of the GSEB HSC Sience stream Results 2022 was made by the officials of the board. As per the notification given, the GSEB 12th Science stream Results 2022 will be declared by 10 AM today.

Students who have appeared for the GSEB 12th Science stream examination can visit the official website of Gujarat Board to check the results. As per the details given, GSEB HSC Science stream Results 2022 will be available on the official website - gseb.org. A direct link for students to check the Gujarat HSC Science stream Results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are declared on the official website.

Check Live Updates of GSEB 12th Science Stream Results 2022 here

When to check GSEB Results 2022

Gujarat Board 12th Results 2011 will be declared on the official website of Gujarat Board. According to the official confirmation made by board officials, the Gujarat board 12th Science results 2022 will be declared by 10 AM on May 12, 2022.

Where to check GSEB 12th Science Results 2022

Gujarat Board 12th Science stream Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Gujarat Board. Candidates can check the GSEB 12th Science Stream Results 2022 through the official website - gseb.org. A direct link for students to check the GSEB 12th Science Results 2022 will also be available on this page as and when the results will be declared. How to check GSEB 12th Results 2022.

How to check GSEB 12th Results 2022

Gujarat Board 12th Science stream results 2022 will be available on the official website - gseb.org. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 GSEB Registration number in the link provided on thr website. A direct link to check the GSEB 12th Science Results 2022 will also be available here.

Also Read: GUJCET 2022 Result To Be Announced Today, Download GUJCET Result Scorecard at gseb.org