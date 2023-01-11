HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Download Haryana Board Date Sheet at bseh.org

HBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023: As per updates, the Board of Education Chairman VP Yadav announced the Haryana Board exam dates 2023 today - January 11. He informed that the annual examinations of Haryana Board class 10th will be conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023. While the HBSE Class 12th annual board exam will be held from February 27 to March 28. According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Students can download the HBSE 10th 12th date sheet 2023 from the official website- bseh.org. The Haryana board Class 10, 12 time table includes details like - exam dates, exam timings, subject names and codes, and important instructions for the students. Around 6.25 lakh children will take the class 10th and 12th exams.

HBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2023

HBSE Exam Dates Subjects February 27, 2023 Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) February 28, 2023 Hindi March 3, 2023 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance March 6, 2023 English March 13, 2023 Mathematics March 18, 2023 Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant March 20, 2023 Science March 25, 2023 Social Science

Haryana Board Class 10,12 Date Sheet 2023 PDF - Download Here

HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023

HBSE Exam Date Subjects February 27, 2023 Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) March 1, 2023 Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2 March 2, 2023 Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration March 3, 2023 Agriculture/ Philosophy March 4, 2023 Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core) March 7, 2023 Punjabi March 9, 2023 Home Science March 10, 2023 Physics / Economics March 13, 2023 Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology Sanskrit Vyakaran Pary 1 March 14, 2023 Political Science March 15, 2023 English (Core/Elective) March 16, 2023 Physical Education March 17, 2023 Sociology / Entrepreneurship

