HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Download Haryana Board Date Sheet at bseh.org

HBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023: As per updates, the Board of Education Chairman VP Yadav announced the Haryana Board exam dates 2023 today - January 11. He informed that the annual examinations of Haryana Board class 10th will be conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023. While the HBSE Class 12th annual board exam will be held from February 27 to March 28. According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.
Students can download the HBSE 10th 12th date sheet 2023 from the official website- bseh.org. The Haryana board Class 10, 12 time table includes details like - exam dates, exam timings, subject names and codes, and important instructions for the students. Around 6.25 lakh children will take the class 10th and 12th exams.
HBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2023
HBSE Exam Dates
Subjects
February 27, 2023
|
Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
February 28, 2023
|
Hindi
March 3, 2023
|
Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance
March 6, 2023
|
English
March 13, 2023
|
Mathematics
March 18, 2023
|
Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant
March 20, 2023
|
Science
March 25, 2023
|
Social Science
HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023
HBSE Exam Date
|
Subjects
February 27, 2023
|
Computer Science (for All Haryana)/
IT&ITES (Information Technology &
Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec.
School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
March 1, 2023
|
Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient
Care Assistant / Physical Education &
Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel
Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy
Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and
Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance
Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office
Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/
English
Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2
March 2, 2023
|
Chemistry / Accountancy / Public
Administration
March 3, 2023
|
Agriculture/ Philosophy
March 4, 2023
|
Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for
Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)
March 7, 2023
|
Punjabi
March 9, 2023
|
Home Science
March 10, 2023
|
Physics / Economics
March 13, 2023
|
Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology
Sanskrit Vyakaran Pary 1
March 14, 2023
|
Political Science
March 15, 2023
|
English (Core/Elective)
March 16, 2023
|
Physical Education
March 17, 2023
|
Sociology / Entrepreneurship
Also Read: CBSE Board To Consider Marks of New Skill Subjects in Best of 5 From Academic Year 2023-24