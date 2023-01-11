    HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Download Haryana Board Date Sheet at bseh.org

    HBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023 (Released): Haryana Board has released the HBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet today at bseh.org. As per HBSE time table 2023, Haryana Board exam will be held between February 27 and March 25. Download HBSE datesheet pdf here 

    Jan 11, 2023
    HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 (OUT)
    HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 (OUT)

    HBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023: As per updates, the Board of Education Chairman VP Yadav announced the Haryana Board exam dates 2023 today - January 11. He informed that the annual examinations of Haryana Board class 10th will be conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023. While the HBSE Class 12th annual board exam will be held from February 27 to March 28. According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

    Students can download the HBSE 10th 12th date sheet 2023 from the official website- bseh.org. The Haryana board Class 10, 12 time table includes details like - exam dates, exam timings, subject names and codes, and important instructions for the students. Around 6.25 lakh children will take the class 10th and 12th exams.  

    HBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2023

    HBSE Exam Dates

    Subjects

    February 27, 2023

    Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

    February 28, 2023

    Hindi

    March 3, 2023

    Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance

    March 6, 2023

    English

    March 13, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 18, 2023

    Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant

    March 20, 2023

    Science

    March 25, 2023

    Social Science

    Haryana Board Class 10,12 Date Sheet 2023 PDF - Download Here

    HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023

    HBSE Exam Date

    Subjects

    February 27, 2023

    Computer Science (for All Haryana)/

    IT&ITES (Information Technology &

    Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec.

    School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

    March 1, 2023

    Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient

    Care Assistant / Physical Education &

    Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel

    Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy

    Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and

    Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance

    Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office

    Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/

    English

    Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2

    March 2, 2023

    Chemistry / Accountancy / Public

    Administration

    March 3, 2023

    Agriculture/ Philosophy

    March 4, 2023

    Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for

    Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

    March 7, 2023

    Punjabi

    March 9, 2023

    Home Science 

    March 10, 2023

    Physics / Economics

    March 13, 2023

    Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology

    Sanskrit Vyakaran Pary 1

    March 14, 2023

    Political Science 

    March 15, 2023

    English (Core/Elective)

    March 16, 2023

    Physical Education

    March 17, 2023

    Sociology / Entrepreneurship

