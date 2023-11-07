HP Board Exam Dates 2023: Winter Closing Session Class 3, 5 and 8 Datesheet Released, Check at hpbose.org

  1. Home
HP Board Exam Dates 2023: HPBOSE has released the winter closing datesheet for classes 3, 5, and 8 online. Students appearing for the board exams can download the complete exam schedule from the official website - hpbose.org. Check the details here.

HP Board Exam Dates 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the winter closing datesheet for the classes 3, 5, and 8 annual examinations 2023-24 in online mode. The exams for classes 3, 5, and 8 students will start on November 28, 2023. Students appearing for the board exams can check and download the complete exam schedule from the official website  - hpbose.org. 

As per the released dates, the Himachal Pradesh Board class 3 and 5 exams will conclude on December 1, 2023, while the class 8 exams will end on December 6, 2023. The annual exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. Students can also click on the direct links provided below to download the datesheets online. 

Himachal Pradesh Board Datesheet Class 3  - Click Here

HPBOSE Datesheet Class 5  - Click Here

HPBOSE Date Sheet Class 8  - Click Here

HP Board Winter Closing Exam Datesheet 2023

Students who are appearing for the Himachal Pradesh winter closing examinations for the academic session 2023-24 can check the dates related to classes 3, 5, and 8 in the table mentioned below:

Dates

Class 3

Class 5

Class 8

November 28, 2023

English

English

English 

November 29, 2023

Environmental Education (EVS)

Hindi

Himachal Folk Culture and Yoga

November 30, 2023

Hindi

Environmental Education (EVS)

Sanskrit

December 1, 2023

Mathematics

Mathematics

Mathematics

December 2, 2023

-

-

Hindi

December 4, 2023

-

-

Art

Vocal Music

December 5, 2023

-

-

Science

December 6, 2023

-

-

Social Science

How to download HP Board Datesheet 2023 online?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Himachal Pradesh annual exam datesheet for classes 3, 5 and 8 online. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the examinations tab and then select datesheet 

Step 3: The direct links to download the HPBOSE winter closing datesheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click on the desired links and download the PDFs for future use

