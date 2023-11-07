HP Board Exam Dates 2023: Winter Closing Session Class 3, 5 and 8 Datesheet Released, Check at hpbose.org

HP Board Exam Dates 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the winter closing datesheet for the classes 3, 5, and 8 annual examinations 2023-24 in online mode. The exams for classes 3, 5, and 8 students will start on November 28, 2023. Students appearing for the board exams can check and download the complete exam schedule from the official website - hpbose.org.
As per the released dates, the Himachal Pradesh Board class 3 and 5 exams will conclude on December 1, 2023, while the class 8 exams will end on December 6, 2023. The annual exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. Students can also click on the direct links provided below to download the datesheets online.
HP Board Winter Closing Exam Datesheet 2023
Students who are appearing for the Himachal Pradesh winter closing examinations for the academic session 2023-24 can check the dates related to classes 3, 5, and 8 in the table mentioned below:
|
Dates
|
Class 3
|
Class 5
|
Class 8
|
November 28, 2023
|
English
|
English
|
English
|
November 29, 2023
|
Environmental Education (EVS)
|
Hindi
|
Himachal Folk Culture and Yoga
|
November 30, 2023
|
Hindi
|
Environmental Education (EVS)
|
Sanskrit
|
December 1, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
Mathematics
|
Mathematics
|
December 2, 2023
|
-
|
-
|
Hindi
|
December 4, 2023
|
-
|
-
|
Art
Vocal Music
|
December 5, 2023
|
-
|
-
|
Science
|
December 6, 2023
|
-
|
-
|
Social Science
How to download HP Board Datesheet 2023 online?
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Himachal Pradesh annual exam datesheet for classes 3, 5 and 8 online.
Step 1: Visit the official website - hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the examinations tab and then select datesheet
Step 3: The direct links to download the HPBOSE winter closing datesheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Click on the desired links and download the PDFs for future use
