HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment Revaluation Result 2022 Announced, Check at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment Revaluation Result 2022: Going as per updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board Class 10 result 2022 for compartment/improvement revaluation today - December 7. Students who appeared in the HP Class 10 compartment exam and applied for revaluation can check their result at hpbose.org.

They can download HPBOSE Class 10 compartment revaluation result by using their roll number in the login window. As per updates, earlier, the HP Board Class 10 compartment/ improvement/ additional exam result was announced on October 27. The students who were not satisfied applied for revaluation/ scrutiny online.

HP Board Class 10 Compartment Revaluation Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment Revaluation Result 2022?

As per official notice, “The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 revaluation and compartment exam August 2022 results on December 7. The HP Board Class 10 results can be checked on the official website, hpbose.org.” They can go through the steps to know how to check HPBOSE Class 10 compartment revaluation result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Results tab.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on 10th (Compartment/Improvement/Additional) Examination Result, August-2022.

4th Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Enter roll number and submit the details.

6th Step - HP Board 10 compartment revaluation result will be displayed on the screen.

The HP Board 10th compartment exam was conducted in August 2022. As per the information available, the fee for the HPBOSE revaluation process was Rs 500, while for the re-checking process, students were required to pay Rs 400 as a processing fee.

HP Board Class 10 Result 2022

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the HP Board class 10 result 2022 on June 29, 2022. As per the data released, a total of 90,375 students appeared in the HP Board 10th exam out of which 78,573 students passed. The overall pass percentage recorded this year was 87.5%.

