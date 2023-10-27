HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Revised Merit List Today; Know What’s Next Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will release the revised merit list for Bachelor of Education, BEd counselling today: October 27, 2023. Candidates who took part in the correction cum mop-up round counselling can check results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

As per the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who selected their college preferences between October 15 and 26, 2023 can check the merit list on the official website. Check out the complete schedule for correction cum mop-up round below.

HPU BEd Revised Merit List Click Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Initiation of Correction-cum-Mop-up Round, selection of colleges October 25 to 26, 2023 Display of Revised Merit List October 27, 2023 Seat Allotment Result October 31, 2023 Document verification and online admission fee payment November 1 to 2, 2023

How to Access HPU BEd Revised Merit List 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: helpdeskhpu.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the revised merit list link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the list

What After Release of HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Revised Merit List?

After the merit list is published, the authorities will announce the HPU BEd seat allotment results for correction cum mop-up round on the official website: helpdeskhpu.com. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to the respective colleges for document verification and pay the online admission fee by November 2, 2023.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Tomorrow, Reporting From October 29