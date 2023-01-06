ICAI CA Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Inter, Final Results To Release on January 10 at icai.org

ICAI CA Result 2022 Date (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Inter and Final results on January 10 2023 for November session. The officials have confirmed the ICAI CA result date 2022 for Final and Inter through an official notification available at the official website. Once released, candidates can check their ICAI CA result 2022 for Intermediate and Final courses at icai.org.

To download ICAI CA Intermediate and final result 2022, candidates will have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers. The CA result 2022 for final and inter-exam will include information such as the candidate’s name, total marks obtained, qualifying status etc. The ICAI CA Inter exams were held from November 2 to 17, whereas the CA final exam was conducted on November 1, 2022.

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2022 For November Session?

The CA Inter and Final examination results 2022 for Nov session will be released in online mode at caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number.

5th Step - Submit the details and download CA scorecards.

ICAI CA Result Date 2022 Notice

It has been mentioned in the official notice that - “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

Check ICAI CA Result 2022 Notice PDF Here

