ICAI CA Result Date 2022: Foundation Result for Dec Session Expected Next Week icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Result Date 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation result for the December session soon. As per reports, the CA foundation exam result will be released by next week. Candidates can check ICAI CA foundation result 2022 for Dec session at icai.org. To access and download ICAI CA Foundation result 2022, candidates will have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin number.

The CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted from December 14 to 20, 2022. The CA Foundation exam was held for four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were conducted from 2 to 5 pm and Papers 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 to 4 pm.

ICAI CA Foundation Result Date 2022

As per past trends, the ICAI releases the CA Foundation result a month after the last exam date. Therefore, it is expected that ICAI CA Foundation exam result will likely be out by January 23 or 24 2023. However, candidates may note that the exact ICAI CA Foundation result date has not been announced. The same will be updated once the officials announced ICAI CA foundation result date for December session 2022.

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 for December Session?

Candidates who have appeared for the CA foundation examination will be able to check their result online on caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number.

5th Step - Submit the details and download CA foundation scorecards.

What after ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 for December Session?

After the ICAI Foundation result is declared, the candidates can ask for mark verification for ICAI CA Foundation result Dec 2022 in case of any error. They can apply for this on their own by submitting a handwritten request signed by them along with a demand draft. The verification procedure can take up to 6-8 weeks. If the authority finds any change in marks the verification money is repaid to the candidates. The results of candidates who have applied for verification will be released on the website of ICAI.

Also Read: ICSI CSEET May 2023 Session Registrations Commence at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here